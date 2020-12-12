Cyberpunk 2077 has already turned a profit

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 digital sales have already exceeded both the cost of development and marketing, just a day after launch. Specifically, CD Projekt says it was pre-order sales alone that turned a profit for Cyberpunk 2077 on day one.

As flagged by industry figure Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, CD Projekt Red released its 65/2020 financial report today, which describes Cyberpunk 2077's commercial success in incredibly dry, businessy terms. I'll share the exact tidbit below, but essentially it says Cyberpunk 2077 has already made more money for CD Projekt than it took to develop and market. Again, apologies if this triggers any unwelcome flashbacks to early mornings spent sat around oblong tables listening to CEOs ramble about how profitable their companies are.

"The Management Board of CD PROJEKT S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') hereby announces that the estimated licensing royalties receivable by the Company in association with pre-order sales of Cyberpunk 2077 across all of its digital distribution channels have exceeded the sum of the following:

total development expenditures related to the game, and

the game’s marketing and promotional costs borne by the Company – either already incurred or anticipated for the remainder of 2020."

So, Cyberpunk 2077 is selling like hotcakes - is anyone surprised? It's attracted almost unprecedented hype over the eight years since it was announced. But while reviews are generally favorable, there's been a lot of talk about the amount of bugs plaguing Cyberpunk 2077's launch. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red just released a ton of bug fixes as detailed in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes.

Cheers, PC Gamer.

If you're about to check out Night City for the first time, or just want to make the most of your time there, don't miss our essential Cyberpunk 2077 tips.