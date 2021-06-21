Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but Sony still warns of performance issues

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially returned to the PlayStation Store, but Sony doesn't recommend the game on PS4.

The open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has finally returned to the PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5, with an announcement from developer CD Projekt Red. Those that purchase the game on PS4 will also be able to play it on PS5 through backward compatibility. The PS5 upgrade will be coming in the near future and will be free to players that own the PS4 version, be that digitally or physically.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077 returning to the store, PlayStation has officially advised players that "Work on the PS4 version continues," and that for the best experience, players should play the game on PS4 Pro or PS5. In the press release from CD Projekt Red, it's also noted that "users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition," and highlights that it's working to improve stability across all platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store. Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year: https://t.co/XWCfOEQrLS For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.June 21, 2021 See more

The game's return to the store was speculated last week when it became available to wishlist. Shortly after, it was confirmed to be returning by Sony who said that "users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4".

Cyberpunk 2077 returning to the PlayStation Store has been months in the works. When the game launched last year, it was ripe with bugs and performance issues to the point that Sony removed the game from its digital storefront, with no roadmap for its return, refunding players who were dissatisfied with their experience.

Over the last few months, CD Projekt Red has been clear that the game's return would be up to Sony, and the studio has been pushing regular updates to improve the game somewhat. It looks like those efforts have finally been enough to bring the game back. For the future of Cyberpunk 2077, in addition to planned updates and free DLC, a new game director is jumping on board to focus on the planned future expansions

