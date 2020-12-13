Sony is refunding unhappy Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 players

Sony is reportedly issuing refunds to PS4 fans unhappy with the performance of Cyberpunk 2077 .

As detailed on a Reddit thread, Sony is now refunding the full cost of the game even for those who've played beyond the usual two-hour playtime limit.

"I had to file a support claim online and sit on hold for over an hour to speak with someone, however they were quick to issue the refund and then delete the game off my library," the OP player revealed (thanks, VGC ).

"Sony forces you to go through support chat first," they later clarified. "I never chatted with a live agent over chat, I used an automated thing and then they gave a number I could call.

"The lady I spoke with also said that Sony is issuing a business complaint to CDPR about the issues, and I wasn't the first one to call in today about refunds," they added.

Another player confirmed they too had succeeded in securing a refund.

"Spent an hour on the phone after being denied by Chatbot and I got my refund!" they wrote. "Shout out to u/SirPanic12 for the advice on mentioning the game crashing and not being able to progress further. That's pretty much all I had to say."

CD Projekt Red recently revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 digital sales have already exceeded both the cost of development and marketing , just a day after launch. Specifically, CD Projekt says it was pre-order sales alone that turned a profit for Cyberpunk 2077 on day one.

The news comes just hours after we discovered that pre-order sales alone turned a profit for Cyberpunk 2077 , and digital sales for Cyberpunk 2077 have already exceeded both the cost of development and marketing, just a day after launch.

As Jordan explained at the time, CD Projekt Red released its 65/2020 financial report, which confirmed that on its launch day, it had already generated more money for CD Projekt than it took to develop and market the game across the whole of its lengthy development cycle.

CD Projekt Red has just released a ton of bug fixes as detailed in the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes .