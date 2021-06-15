Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation Store next week, but Sony says PS4 problems persist

Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store on Monday, June 21.

Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed the impending return of the game in a press release . Specifically, it notes "the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store," which lines up with previous comments from studio board member Michał Nowakowski, who said last month that Cyberpunk's return to the storefront was entirely Sony's call .

Sony pulled the game shortly after its disastrous launch, but it's apparently satisfied with its updated state, or at least considers it saleable. However, in a statement to IGN , Sony stressed that "users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms," and encouraged PlayStation fans to play on a PS4 Pro or a PS5 when possible.

Of course, given how hard it is to buy a PS5, and how unlikely it is that the PS5 stock situation is going to change anytime soon, that's easier said than done for most people. In any case, if all you have to work with is a base PS4 and you've been waiting for hands-on testing to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 is properly playable on last-gen machines, wait a little longer just to be safe.

CD Projekt Red has outlined a rough roadmap containing several major and minor updates addressing Cyberpunk's many performance issues, which will roll out alongside planned free DLCs. The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes, for April's update 1.22, tackled a variety of quest, open-world, and visual bugs, as well as GPU performance and general stability issues. At this point, we're officially in the non-descript "multiple updates and improvements" section of the studio's updated timeline, so it's unclear when the next major patch will arrive.

With CD Projekt Red now reconsidering the direction of the long-planned Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer component, seemingly leaning into universal online options rather than standalone modes, it's also not clear where the multiplayer fits into this updated roadmap.

Earlier this month, Nowakowski confirmed that the situation with the PlayStation Store had affected "similar conversations" with Xbox , which never pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its stores but did plaster it with warnings of performance issues. It remains to be seen how and if this update shapes those conversations.

