Deadpool and Wolverine's Laura Kinney gets her claws blood in NYX #2 preview

Laura Kinney, the second Wolverine, just made her big return in NYX #1 as one of a group of young mutants, including Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan, making their way in New York City. And hot on the heels of the first issue's debut, we've got an inside look at brand new unlettered interior pages from NYX #2.

In the pages, Laura is on the hunt for someone, presumably related to the anti-mutant extremists who popped up in NYX #1, and she's not holding back from getting her adamantium claws bloody. You can check out the art by Francesco Mortarino and colorist Raul Angulo right here, but you'll have to wait to see the script by writers Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly and letterer Joe Sabino:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"FROM THE SHADOWS COMES WOLVERINE! Every day, mutants are being stolen off the streets of Manhattan - unprotected and forgotten by the human world," reads Marvel's official description of NYX #2. "Now a war-worn WOLVERINE will descend into NYC's criminal underworld to bring them back into the light."

"Who is the mysterious mutant fixer known only as LOCAL?" it continues. "Can Laura stand alone against the dangerous forces working to control the future of New York's mutants? What reality-bending threat waits in the night, already ten steps ahead? The shadows of NYX are calling. What secrets will you find lurking in that neon darkness?"

Laura's comic book spotlight comes just as the character, also known by the codename X-23, makes her big return to the movies in Deadpool and Wolverine, where she's played once again by Dafne Keen.

NYX #2 goes on sale August 28.

Check out the best Wolverine stories of all time.