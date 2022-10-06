Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals 2022: what to expect

If you're hoping to pick up a PS5 SSD this Cyber Monday then you're in the right place as we summarise everything we saw last year and what we are expecting to see this year. This time of year remains the best chance to save big on the best PS5 SSDs and best PS5 external hard drives so it's well worth a look around.

Last year we saw sales on a wide range of products, making us hopeful for those year's deals. So regardless of if you need an SSD with a heatsink or if you're after a portable option, there will be a sale this year that you can take advantage of.

Many different manufacturers, right from WD to Samsung were offering large discounts on storage options for the PS5 last year. However, the stock ran out relatively quickly, meaning you may have to act fast this year, especially considering more people will have the next-gen console.

Take a look below for our expectations and also a summary of last year's deals so you know where to scan for the highest discounts.

Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals: FAQs

Which brand makes the best PS5 SSD?

Well, that's the million-dollar question when preparing to buy such a potentially premium and important item. And it's not clear cut - it's nigh-on impossible to pick one brand or make.

However, of course, it's likely that most folks will gravitate toward the big guns, and that's what we'd suggest doing too. Western Digital's WD_BLACK range, and the SN850, in particular, is an early, premium favourite: even, PS5 architect, Mark Cerny has given this one his stamp of approval by acquitting it personally for his own console. The same goes for Samsung's 980 Pro stick which will have its own heatsink edition by the time we get to Cyber Monday too; given Samsung's pedigree in storage and drives, this will undoubtedly be one of the top dogs. Seagate - synonymous with console storage solutions - will have its say too with the FireCuda 530. But other PS5 SSDs that might not be seen as 'premium' are still worth a look: Gigabyte's Aorus 7000s is a great drive that should go below $200 this sales season, and the same goes for Patriot's Viper VP4300 drive. And we haven't even mentioned Crucial, ADATA, and more...

So, while there's not one particular standout brand, there's going to be a good handful to choose from.

Is a 1TB SSD enough for the PS5?

If you classify yourself as a pretty 'normal' PS5 player who likes to have a good handful of games on the go, and to hand at once - without feeling the need to play dozens at a time - then 1TB should be enough for you. And that's particularly the case with internal SSDs in mind - we see this as the sweet spot between a decent chunk of extra storage, and when balancing and factoring in value and price points. The NVMe SSDs that meet Sony's recommendations are still pretty premium in nature and premium in price, so the 1TB looks to be the best bet.

If you're in the market for an external SSD only, then you'll probably want to aim for 2TB and up - in all likelihood. This is because an external SSD is slightly more limited in it's function: you can only play PS4 games off the external, and only store PS5 games. If you prefer an external solution then it's likely that the hard work it'll do will be for the massive PS4 library, and the internal PS5 SSD will look after your PS5 games. Thus, 2TB, even when looking at moving around PS5 games, is a good starting point (though 1TB might be enough for those with smaller libraries). You'll also get greater value in terms of a 'terabytes to dollar or pound' ratio too at the larger capacities.

(Image credit: Western Digital)

If an internal drive is going to be target number one for you in this year's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals, then we think you'll be in for some lowest ever prices - if stock holds. The big brands' models and series will definitely be worth a look. WD's SN850, and Seagate's FireCuda 530 are going to be near the top of any most-wanted lists and should see deep cuts.

But the most important thing to remember when looking at internal options among the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals is that a drive needs to meet Sony's criteria and recommended specs. Here they are again for reference:

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

Cyber Monday PS5 external SSD and hard drive deals: the options

(Image credit: WD)

External SSDs and HDDs have always been excellent console companions, and they are likely to be heavily discounted in the Cyber Monday PS5 SSD and external hard drive deals when the time comes.

External models like Samsung's T5 and T7 units, and the WD_Black Game Drive SSDs are going to be ones to watch and perennial favourites like WD's My Passport and Seagate's licensed HDDs are well worth keeping abreast of when the price drops come raining down. Just as another reminder, remember that you can only play PS4 games from an external drive - but you can store PS5 games on one, which is still a great improvement on not being able to use them at all with PS5 software.

Last year's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - It's not aas big a saving as we saw during the sales weekend ($50) but this is still a solid discount off of one of the most sought-after PS5 SSDs. This is a brand new stick that we hoped would see some early discounts in this year's sales. If you really want to go big with this premium drive then the 2TB variant is also discounted and down to $399.99.



(opens in new tab) WD SN850 SSD | 1TB with Heatsink | $269.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - You'll find a $20 discount on this plug and play heatsink version of the popular WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD, but it's worth noting that the non-Heatsink 1TB is also heavily reduced, down to $149.99 (from $230) as well.



(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus | 1TB w/heatsink | $190 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is a great SSD and heatsink combo, so even though you're only saving $10 there's excellent value up for grabs here. The heatsink actually replaces the entire PS5 SSD slot's lid and creates a new seal, as well as being in contact with the SSD within. It's a great solution and the SSD is a a proper beast too.



(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 | 1TB w/Heatsink | $275 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This is the lowest ever price for the FireCuda 530 with its own heatsink, so if you don't fancy sourcing your own cooling tech for the model above, this is a solid option. You're saving $35 here and grabbing a premium stick for $239.99.



(opens in new tab) Crucial X6 external SSD | 1TB | $130 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This is another easy suggestion for anyone looking for 1TB of external storage for their PS4 library and PS5 games. And at this price it's excellent value for money.



(opens in new tab) Seagate Firecuda 530 | 500GB | $149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This isn't the heatsink-included variant of the Firecuda 530, but you're still saving on a solid go-to if you're handy enough to apply your own cooling. This is one of the best SSDs for PS5 on the market right now.



(opens in new tab) ADATA SE800 | 1TB | $130 $99.99 at Newegg

Save $30 - This is the drive's lowest ever price and so represents excellent value for money. And given it's a rough and ready, rugged, accident-proof drive, that's some excellent peace of mind right there too.

(opens in new tab) WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | $250 $209.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - One of the best and most popular external PS5 SSDs. And for good reason: its performance is awesome, it's strong and robust, has Western Digital pedigree, and it'll future-proof you for a while. The massive 2TB model is down to just $359.99 right now which is a good price.

Last year's Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195.98 at Novatech

Only two left in stock! At long last, the much-coveted Samsung 980 PRO with its brand new heatsink is finally - finally - available in the UK. This is a pretty keen price given it's only just become available and, for comparison, the lowest ever price on the SN850 was around £170 - as a result, this is a good deal for something so premium. It's also available at Amazon but for a heftier investment of around £260.



(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 7000s | 2TB | £365 £321.98 at Amazon

Save £43 - It's certainly a larger investment, but this is still a top PS5 SSD internal option that comes with its own heatsink and will suit those who need that glorious larger capacity. Given we don't know exactly how low 2TB SSD drives are really going to go this winter, this lowest ever price is a solid option.



(opens in new tab) Crucial P5 Plus NVMe SSD | 1TB | £157.19 £144.52 at Amazon

The 1TB Crucial P5 Plus hit a record low price of £107.98 during peak Cyber Monday PS5 SSD deals, but its price has bounced back to just above the 10% off line now that Cyber Monday is winding down. Note this SSD has no heatsink, so you'll have to add your own.

The 500GB model is down to just £60.99 (from £93.15), and the 2TB is down to £251.99 (from £320.39) - both lowest-ever prices.



(opens in new tab) addlink AddGame A95 | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195 £179.99 at Amazon

This is a competitive price point for 1TB internal SSDs, as evidenced by the fact that this deal is sold out at the time of writing. This addlink SSD does come with its own heatsink, so if you can find it in stock, you're all set.



(opens in new tab) Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | £29.99 at Amazon

This is a brilliant addition to any PS5 SSD that doesn't come with a heatsink, but sadly it's bounced back to its regular price of £30 after sitting at £24.99 throughout Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 1TB | £145.99 at Currys

While the £99.99 Cyber Monday deal has expired, Currys still has this superb external SSD cheaper than most. The 500GB drive is down to £75.35 at Amazon (from £136), too, if you're just looking for a small drive.



(opens in new tab) WD BLACK P50 external SSD | 1TB | £197.99 at Amazon

This is our favorite external drive for PS5, and while it hit its lowest price ever at £159.99 over Cyber Monday, it's since increased to £197.99.

All versions of this drive saw great deals this year – the 2TB version is sold out after dropping to £269.99 (down from £400) and the massive 4TB model is back to £752.99 after hitting £499.99 during Cyber Monday (down from £856).



Today's best deals

However, if you're on the lookout for the best prices going now on some top internal PS5 SSDs, or if you just want to get your eye in ahead of the sales period, then check out the list of price below.

Cyber Monday PS5 external hard drive deals, on the other hand, are going to be worth a serious look - particularly if the heights of the internal SSD prices are a bit too, well, high. They will come down in the Cyber Monday deals but they still hold a premium compared to external PS5 SSDs or hard drives. Here's a bunch of our favourites and their current prices.

Of course, SSDs and hard drives won't be the only new-gen console-shaped deals in town this sales season: check out the latest on the Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals, and for those across the console aisle, check out our Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals page.