Cyber Monday PS5 deals: will there be stock and what else will be on offer in 2021?

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are going to be incredibly sought-after and could be one of the last chances of the year to bag Sony's next-gen console. You'd certainly be forgiven for thinking that the sale might just be a continuation of the Black Friday PS5 deals from a few days before, but we're confident there will be enough fresh offers to make it worth your while.

Better yet though, let us do the legwork for you as we'll be rounding up the very best offers from the best stores. Yes, PS5 restocks will be thin on the ground, but Cyber Monday has proved time and again to be a great day for offers on the latest headsets, the best gaming TVs, and accessories. And seeing as some of the best PS5 headsets finally have a bit of time under their belts, we're primed for big discounts.

Likewise, expect to see some of those prices tumble on pricer launch games and maybe a few bucks off some of the more modern releases. With any luck, Sony will have rolled full SSD support out to all players by then (it's only on beta tester's PS5s at the moment) and we'll see some of the best PS5 SSD picks get those massive prices cut to something a bit more affordable. If not, you might be better posed taking a look at our best PS5 external hard drive guide to free up some space. Before we get into what stores will be ones to watch on Cyber Monday itself, here's a quick rundown of retailers you should be checking as often as possible if you still need a PS5.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - games

If there's one thing you can always count on during the sales season, it's game offers. The previous Cyber Monday PS5 deals we're better than we expected to be honest given how new the console was. We've listed a few highlights from last year below to give you an idea of what sort of offers to expect.

$60 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $60 $49.94 at Amazon US / £65 £49.99 at Amazon UK

Marvel's Avengers (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $60 Marvel's Avengers (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $60 $24.99 at Amazon US / £50 £26.99 at Amazon UK

This was a decent cut too not long after release and while the PS5 upgrade was free, it did take quite a while to happen in 2021. With a new Black Panther expansion, the game is proving it still has legs too.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $59.99 Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, with free upgrade in 2021) | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon / £49.99 at Amazon UK

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - TV

If you have Sony's new console or are hoping to pick one up in the PS5 Cyber Monday sales then you really should consider grabbing a good-looking TV to display your games on. Our best TV for PS5 guide is packed with quality sets and many of them received big price cuts last year and we expect the new 2021 Samsung and LG models to get involved this year too. Here are some of the best deals from the last time around.

PS5 TV deals - USA

Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 Top deal Sony 75-inch X800H 4K TV | $1,399 $999.99 at Best Buy

This was one of the best Cyber Monday deals full-stop. Even a cursory look above will tell you that. 75-inch TVs, let alone ones from Sony, don't come around for under $1000 all that often. This'll be perfect for the main room in your house and for 4K gaming and films alike.

Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 Hisense 43-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $500 $259.99 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal on a high-quality Hisense screen. With more than half off here, the bang to buck ratio is excellent and this is perfect for an extra screen for the home.

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $280 Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $280 $267.99 at Best Buy

You don't have to spend big bucks to get a really nice 4K TV nowadays as they've become very affordable. Sure you're not getting 120Hz, but your PS5 games and streaming content will still look great on this Samsung TV.

Samsung 75-inch RU9000 4K TV | $1,400 Samsung 75-inch RU9000 4K TV | $1,400 $997.99 at Best Buy

One of the top ranges just below the QLEDs that are Samsung's most premium screens, the RU9000 is a great series of TV. And getting a wall-filling 75-inch one for below the four-figure mark was a great deal.

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $2,000 LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $2,000 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2,000 upon release, this is the best price we've ever seen on the 55-inch OLED CX. A TV of this caliber at such a low price is a rare sight for sure. It's consistently rated as one of the best gaming TVs around thanks to it being capable of displaying 4K at 120Hz. A new LG OLED C1 model has been released since, so prices could really drop for Cyber Monday 2021.

PS5 TV deals - UK

LG 50-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £600 LG 50-inch NanoCell 4K TV | £600 £479 at Amazon UK

LG make great Smart TVs, and as well as featuring their award-winning webOS smart platform, you also get LG's NanoCell technology, bringing your display to life with pure and realistic colours. LGs will be a big hit this year again for sure.

Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series ULED 4K TV | £899 £549 at Amazon UK

Hisense's own premium 4K TVs, their ULED range, is a great option for premium panels without the price tags, and this was an even better demonstration of that with £350 coming off the price of this 55-incher.

Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV| £799 Samsung 55-inch QLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV| £799 £699 at John Lewis

This QLED TV was perfect for those wanting to be next-gen and this deal actually went live ahead of Cyber Monday. Samsung's version of OLED carries with it rich, quality pictures and, with John Lewis, you get a 5-year guarantee too.

LG 65-inch OLED65CX OLED 4K TV | £1,799 at John Lewis LG 65-inch OLED65CX OLED 4K TV | £1,799 at John Lewis

It's the LG TV that everyone was talking about last year as it's a superb pick to go with the new PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to its gorgeous display that runs games at 120Hz too. The 55-inch one has hogged most of the deal news lately, but this is the best price we've seen on the 65-inch model. Plus, John Lewis added a free five-year warranty to it.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals - accessories

Looking to get some accessories to go with your PS5? Cyber Monday is a great time to be looking. The Cyber Monday PS5 deals should come up with some great discounts for PS Plus, headsets, and more. Check out our favorite picks from last year below.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 $31.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this was better than expected. This was a massive 50% off a full year of PS Plus. And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership and you'll get 20 games at launch for PS5 via the PlayStation Plus Collection. In the UK Amazon UK had it for £37.49.

Seagate 2TB Portable External HDD (PS4) | $85 Seagate 2TB Portable External HDD (PS4) | $85 $75 at Walmart / £80 £68.58 at Amazon UK

Storage deals are some of our most sought-after offers around Cyber Monday and this was a banger. The PS5 has since had a patch that allows you to store PS5 games on external drives, which is much better than having to redownload them.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $99.99 Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon US

One of our favorite headsets of recent years, this was an amazing deal on the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition. Best on PC but compatible with every other platform, this is a light, comfortable headset that'll keep you playing for hours without distraction.

HyperX Cloud II | $100 HyperX Cloud II | $100 $79 at Amazon US / £79 £58.99 at Currys

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those who are looking to find themselves something safely under the $100 price bracket. An easy hit, and one you absolutely won't regret picking up if this great price returns in this year's PS5 Cyber Monday deals.

PS5 DualSense Controller Charger| $17.89 at Amazon US PS5 DualSense Controller Charger| $17.89 at Amazon US

DualSense deals

The brand-new DualSense controller is something of a technological marvel thanks to its haptic feedback; it allows you to feel every bullet fired from a gun or the gravel beneath your car's wheels. Discounts were few and far between last year, but we're optimistic now it's been around longer.

This year's PS5 Cyber Monday deals may also benefit from discounts on the two new colors that have been released since too in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Check out today's best prices below.

PS5 remote

If you're going to be using your PS5 for general media apps like Amazon Prime or Netflix, this is a good buy - it'll make the process much easier, especially for those who aren't familiar with the DualSense controller or gaming in general.

Our bargain-hunting software will bring you the top offers in the PS5 Cyber Monday deals (and today!) in the comparison chart below.

PS5 HD camera

The perfect choice for any streamers on the PlayStation 5. Besides videoing you in crisp HD, it is also able to cut out the background around you for something a little more interesting. Which is very cool, obviously - it's a bit like a greenscreen. This is far from an essential accessory in all honesty though, which is why it might be worth waiting until the Cyber Monday PS5 deals kick off as you might get a discount.

Want more offers? You can see some last-gen discounts via our guide to the most tempting Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. And whether you need something for work or play (or both), our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back.