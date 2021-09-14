Cyber Monday PS5 deals: will there be stock and what else will be on offer in 2021?

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are going to be incredibly sought-after and could be one of the last chances of the year to bag Sony's next-gen console. You'd certainly be forgiven for thinking that the sale might just be a continuation of the Black Friday PS5 deals from a few days before, but we're confident there will be enough fresh offers to make it worth your while.
Better yet though, let us do the legwork for you as we'll be rounding up the very best offers from the best stores. Yes, PS5 restocks will be thin on the ground, but Cyber Monday has proved time and again to be a great day for offers on the latest headsets, the best gaming TVs, and accessories. And seeing as some of the best PS5 headsets finally have a bit of time under their belts, we're primed for big discounts.
Likewise, expect to see some of those prices tumble on pricer launch games and maybe a few bucks off some of the more modern releases. With any luck, Sony will have rolled full SSD support out to all players by then (it's only on beta tester's PS5s at the moment) and we'll see some of the best PS5 SSD picks get those massive prices cut to something a bit more affordable. If not, you might be better posed taking a look at our best PS5 external hard drive guide to free up some space. Before we get into what stores will be ones to watch on Cyber Monday itself, here's a quick rundown of retailers you should be checking as often as possible if you still need a PS5.
Where to find the best PS5 Cyber Monday deals
You're already in the best place to find the Cyber Monday PS5 deals on the day itself. We'll be updating this page throughout the big sale with the latest stock sightings of the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Stock will be scarce on consoles, but we're expecting Cyber Monday to really shine on accessories, games, and -fingers crossed- some PS5 SSDs.
Amazon: expect some of the day's finest discounts
Best Buy: headsets and storage deals usually stand out here
Walmart: big discounts on some of the year's hottest games again?
Newegg: we're hoping for some discounted PS5 SSD options
CDKeys: PS Plus and PSN top-ups should feature
Amazon: we're expecting some of the cheapest deals for all things PS5
Very: could be a contender for surprise console stock
CDKeys: PS Plus subs, PSN wallet top-ups, and maybe some games too
Argos: often saves some of its best deals for this time
Currys: one to watch for gaming and electronics in general
Cyber Monday PS5 deals - games
If there's one thing you can always count on during the sales season, it's game offers. The previous Cyber Monday PS5 deals we're better than we expected to be honest given how new the console was. We've listed a few highlights from last year below to give you an idea of what sort of offers to expect.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals - TV
If you have Sony's new console or are hoping to pick one up in the PS5 Cyber Monday sales then you really should consider grabbing a good-looking TV to display your games on. Our best TV for PS5 guide is packed with quality sets and many of them received big price cuts last year and we expect the new 2021 Samsung and LG models to get involved this year too. Here are some of the best deals from the last time around.
Cyber Monday PS5 deals - accessories
Looking to get some accessories to go with your PS5? Cyber Monday is a great time to be looking. The Cyber Monday PS5 deals should come up with some great discounts for PS Plus, headsets, and more. Check out our favorite picks from last year below.
DualSense deals
The brand-new DualSense controller is something of a technological marvel thanks to its haptic feedback; it allows you to feel every bullet fired from a gun or the gravel beneath your car's wheels. Discounts were few and far between last year, but we're optimistic now it's been around longer.
This year's PS5 Cyber Monday deals may also benefit from discounts on the two new colors that have been released since too in Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Check out today's best prices below.
PS5 remote
If you're going to be using your PS5 for general media apps like Amazon Prime or Netflix, this is a good buy - it'll make the process much easier, especially for those who aren't familiar with the DualSense controller or gaming in general.
Our bargain-hunting software will bring you the top offers in the PS5 Cyber Monday deals (and today!) in the comparison chart below.
PS5 HD camera
The perfect choice for any streamers on the PlayStation 5. Besides videoing you in crisp HD, it is also able to cut out the background around you for something a little more interesting. Which is very cool, obviously - it's a bit like a greenscreen. This is far from an essential accessory in all honesty though, which is why it might be worth waiting until the Cyber Monday PS5 deals kick off as you might get a discount.
Want more offers? You can see some last-gen discounts via our guide to the most tempting Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. And whether you need something for work or play (or both), our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back.