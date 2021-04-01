Call of Duty: Warzone attack helicopters return after a 3 month absence

Call of Duty: Warzone attack helicopters are back in-game, but they might have reintroduced the invisibility bug.



With the recent launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded, there has been a tonne of new content across the three active Call of Duty games at the moment. However, Warzone developer Raven Software didn’t announce the return of the attack helicopters, which are near-identical to the game’s usual helicopters except that they have miniguns mounted onto them, and there’s no mention of them in the game’s official patch notes.

While this should be good news, considering they were removed swiftly in December due to the fact they were deemed responsible for an invisibility glitch making its way into the game, the early signs suggest they may have caused the return of the aforementioned exploit.

Xbox On presenter BennyCentral took to Twitter to claim that it has come back in “the exact same way it was in last time”.

My mind was just blown by the invis glitch being added back into Warzone the exact same way it was in it last time... Like how has that even gone past testing???I'd be happy to have less frequent updates if it meant everything worked when added... @RavenSoftwareApril 1, 2021 See more

Similarly, Twitter user SonnenSoldat posted footage of the invisibility glitch being back in after the update. However, clips from before the update surfaced also show others being clearly invisible in-game, as highlighted on the ModernWarzone Twitter account, and what we could be looking at here is simply an exploit that has existed in the game for some time.

Still, it’s a frustration for Warzone players, especially considering recent concerns surrounding the FFAR and AUG meta. With an ‘80s themed Verdansk map overhaul on the way, here’s hoping that the attack helicopters can stay around for a little longer this time.



