Call of Duty: Warzone attack helicopters disabled to fix invisibility glitch

Call of Duty: Warzone has temporarily removed attack helicopters from the game as the developers try and fix an invisibility glitch that was ruining games.

!PSA! The attack helicopter has been temporarily removed from both #Warzone maps - Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed. The normal helicopter will remain available.December 17, 2020

As we previously reported, Call of Duty: Warzone season 1 players realized there's a way to become invisible and have been ruining plenty of games with the exploit. One Redditor reported that those using the invisibility glitch seem immune to standard gunfire, so naturally running into one of those invisible buggers would be a nightmare in a Warzone match. Certainly hard to kill something you can't see that's impervious to gunfire.

Polygon reports that the bug was fairly easy to replicate, and naturally being used like mad. To become invisible, players just needed to be in an attack helicopter's minigun seat when it crashed, get downed, then get revived by a teammate or revive themselves. After revival, the player would then be invisible. A Reddit post titled "Doing my part to keep the invisible man out of lobbies!" shows a player dive-bombing an attack helicopter with a regular helicopter and killing its passenger to prevent them from using the glitch. Now however, Raven Software has decided to remove the attack helicopter entirely while the developers look into the cause of the glitch (the regular helicopter will remain in-game).

It's good to see Raven Software crossing an issue off the list, as the launch of Black Ops Cold War season one and subsequent integration with Warzone hasn't been smooth sailing. Treyarch disabled crossplay on PC right after season one went live when players reported an error message while attempting to play new multiplayer maps.

Here's to the end of the invisible man's reign.

