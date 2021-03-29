Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded adds multiplayer maps, a new sniper, and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded is bringing new multiplayer maps, Operators, a new sniper rifle, and more.

The latest update on the official Call of Duty blog details all that you can expect from the update which adds content to Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded will add two new multiplayer maps: the 6v6 Miami Strike map and the 2v2 or 3v3 Mansion map. And Golova, which was initially a Black Ops Cold War Outbreak exclusive map, is now available for multi-team modes in regular multiplayer matches.

Perhaps most importantly, Season 2 Reloaded will shrink the file size for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The blog post states that players will "find their overall file size footprint reduced on their respective platform," with Warzone file size reducing by as much as 14.2GB and the combined Modern Warfare/Warzone file size reducing by as much as 33.6GB, depending on your platform.

The ZRG 20mm sniper will drop with Season 2 Reloaded, boasting a fast reload speed and devastatingly high damage. You can unlock the ZRG by completing in-game challenges or by getting the 'Jackpot Sniper' bundle, which features a legendary blueprint for the weapon. And both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone will get two new Operators, one when Season 2 Reloaded launches (Wolf) and another within the season (Rivas). Both Operators will be available through store bundles, so keep an eye out.

Black Ops Cold War will also introduce a new multiplayer mode: Multi-Team Hardpoint, which will take the chaos of Hardpoint and turn the dial up to 11. Ten squads of four will fight for multiple hardpoints at a time, with each point lasting 120 seconds before rotating. It's going to get wild. Gunfight tournaments will arrive later in the season, so get your team ready ahead of time.

Black Ops Cold War Outbreak will get even bigger this week, with the outbreak site spreading further into the Ural Mountains and into Sanatorium. Outbreak will also get a new object called Secure, which will have you calling down Essence Conversion Modules and hold down the area while it converts Essence into items you can use in combat. And if you're looking for an easier way to navigate the massive Outbreak map, there's a new vehicle for you to use: the dirt bike.

For even more details on Season 2 Reloaded, head to the official Call of Duty blog. Season 2 Reloaded will drop on Black Ops Cold War today, March 29 at 9pm PST / 12am EST / 5am BST and on Warzone tomorrow, March 30 at 11pm PST / 2am EST / 7am BST.

