Call of Duty: Warzone players aren't happy with the FFAR and AUG meta

Call of Duty: Warzone fans are voicing their displeasure about the FFAR and AUG meta surrounding the battle royale game.

Below, you can see one post on the Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit decrying the ongoing meta surrounding both the FFAR and the AUG. The AUG has always been a pretty deadly weapon in Warzone, with the Black Ops: Cold War version of the weapon able to pinpoint targets with a brutal three-burst precision, and players have been using it in tandem with the FFAR for devastating effect. This meta is nothing new in Warzone, but the anger from sections of the community around the two weapons has been steadily increasing over the last week.

Warzone players seem to be pretty agitated by the state of the game right now. Below, you can see another slightly comical post surrounding the fact that many popular Warzone players are using the FFAR and AUG combination. This is done by selecting the Overkill Perk when creating a custom class, so you can kit yourself out with two primary weapons in one single class. Then, when you pick up a loadout drop, you can immediately pick up both the FFAR and AUG through that one custom class.

It's easy to see why Warzone players are a little frustrated right now. You might recall when the DMR and MAC-10 were being used for a similar devastating combination earlier this year. 2021 began with a bang, as players used both weapons in one custom class to wreak havoc throughout the game, causing Raven Software to eventually nerf the DMR with one heavy patch.

This new meta allows for something simular. The AUG allows for pinpoint precision fire at long to medium ranges, while the FFAR is a solid weapon to use in slightly more close-quarters situations. Considering the number of posts flooding the Warzone subreddit railing against both weapons, we wouldn't be surprised if developer Raven Software addresses the AUG and FFAR in the near future.

