Black Friday PC case deals 2021 - get the best prices on your next system's shell

Black Friday PC case deals are a great way of saving some serious money on the best gaming PC cases on the market. As any good PC builder knows, if you're working within a cheap case, you're going to run into problems sooner or later. With that in mind, being able to knock a few dollars off the top brands is a sure-fire way to not only feel more confident about your new machine, but to ensure its longevity, too. No one wants to waste potential hours of their life cramming components into a rubbish, confined case.

Fortunately, gaming PC cases appear to be one of the few vital components to be almost unaffected by the ongoing pandemic (the kind we've seen halt production on the best CPU for gaming and the best graphics cards alike in the past 20 months or so). That gives us a good chance of Black Friday PC case deals for 2021, so here are some tips on making the most of them.

Black Friday gaming PC case deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Razer)

When will the Black Friday gaming PC case deals start? It's tough to say the exact date and time that gaming PC case deals will beginning appearing, and that's due in part to the fact that some online retailers like to begin such offers as early as the start of week. However, Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year, so it's fair to say that the most prevalent discounts are likely to extend throughout the week and wrap up on Cyber Monday this November 29.

How much can I expect to save on the day? Want to save a good chunk of change on Black Friday gaming PC case deals? You're in luck - these are normally winners in terms of healthy discounts. When we think about some of our favorite gaming PC cases, such as the Thermaltake View 51 and its price history on Amazon, it's overall a very consistent story. Normally, this case retails for $230, but it does in fact see one of its deepest price cuts around the sales event, hovering around the $170 mark. That shaves a full $60 off its MSRP. It's a similar story with the NZXT H510 Elite, which we ranked as our pick for classiest Mid-Tower. This case would otherwise sell for $170, but on Black Friday 2020, it was knocked all the way down to $130. It can be expected then that even the biggest and most revered gaming PC cases are going to be eligible for at least a minor price drop.

Today's best deals

Our price comparison software is equipped with an intimate knowledge of all of the comings and goings across the internet, and it uses this information to bring you the best gaming PC case deals this side of Black Friday on some of our favorite models.

The best prices on some of our top gaming PC case picks

NZXT H710i: This gaming PC case is our number one pick for its modern aesthetics, building space, and effective airflow all throughout. If you're in the market for a mid-tower and want something a little more understated, then we can't recommend it more.

Thermaltake View 71: It's not all about mid-towers, however, as the View 71 demonstrates; sometimes to build with big ideas in mind, you really do need that extra storage space to accommodate your ambition.

MSI MAG Forge 100R: There's no reason why a gaming PC case has to cost the Earth, but here's hoping that on Black Friday you will be able to find this model with a couple dollars shaved off its asking price, too.

Having a great gaming PC case this Black Friday is just one side of the story; make sure you keep up to date with Black Friday CPU deals and Black Friday RAM deals to build a behemoth of a battlestation for less.