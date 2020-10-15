Best Prime Day deals: offers expire at midnight for these TVs, laptops, and gadgets

The Amazon Prime Day deals are into their final day now and will expire at midnight PT tonight if they don't sell out before. Yes, some deals have gone now, but we are still seeing some super hot offers that have us reaching still dropping stuff into our baskets.

TVs have impressed the most (plenty to choose from if you're upgrading for the PS5 or Xbox Series X soon), but there's also been plenty to shout about in the world of laptops (both gaming and regular), headsets, headphones, smart devices and more. You can get started with the top US offers below. If you'd like to investigate the UK deals, simply change the flag right at the top of this article.

We'll be updating this guide right up until the buzzer throughout the remaining Prime Day sales to make sure you get the latest info rather than having to browse the tens of thousands of new deals yourself. We expect some of these deals will be even better than the Black Friday deals coming later this year, and seeing as we had advanced notice of most of the offers, we're in a great place to tell you about the best ones. No fake deals here, folks.

Don't forget, the Amazon Prime Day deals are for members only. Thankfully, you can get a free trial that will see you through the sale and beyond. Give it a whirl to enjoy the exclusive deals, Prime Video streaming library, super-fast delivery, and more perks.

Amazon Prime free trial sign-up: USA | UK | Canada | Australia

With other stores increasingly taking advantage of the shopping buzz the Prime Day deals generate, there are usually some great offers elsewhere too. A great deal is a great deal to us, so if we spot something tasty elsewhere, we'll include it below too.

Keep scrolling to see roundups of our favorite deals so far. Or if you'd like to browse directly at Amazon, here are some links straight to the best sections over there:

The best Prime Day deals in the USA

Deals are still live right now folks but will be all done and dusted by midnight PT, so we really wouldn't think on these for long. Keep checking back, as we'll be adding fresh deals to this page throughout the final hours of this Amazon Prime Day deals event.

Sony 65-inch X750H 4K TV | $1,000 $698 at Amazon

Considering the fact that this is a massive 65-inch 4K TV from such a reputable manufacturer, this is an excellent deal. That price for most 65-inch televisions would be worth considering, but given that this is Sony levels of quality, it's an awesome deal. The kind of deal that's so tempting even if it's just for a second or third TV for home...View Deal

12-month USA PS Plus subscription | $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys is a regular visitor to our deal news articles, but it's been a long time since we saw a discount this big on a 12-month PlayStation Plus deal. Order now and you'll get a code emailed to you shortly after, no need to wait for the post. And don't forget, you can redeem this straight away to stack on top of your existing sub. Stock up!View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

If you need some serious power under the hood of your laptop, the MacBook Pros are the way to go. Generally favored by creatives in media editing, the Pro can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it thanks to the 6-core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Storage isn't an issue either with a speedy 512GB SSD inside. Don't miss this chance to save over $200 in this Prime Day deal.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $44.99 for (Prime members only) at Amazon

If you're looking to step up your smart home game, this is a great place to start, or even continue: a lovely touchscreen display powered by Alexa that can act as something as simple as a clock but with so much more besides. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (Silver or Space Grey) | 38mm | GPS | $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or 'space gray' with either white or black Sports Bands.View Deal

Echo Dot | $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just made the Echo Dot cheaper than ever before. It's clearly clearing out and discontinuing this popular flat-shaped Echo Dot smart speaker for when the new spherical version arrives at the end of the month. You've no excuse at this price - this is a red hot Prime Day deal that will surely sell out before the sale finishes.View Deal

Apple AirPods (wired charging case) | $159 $114.49 at Amazon

Looking for the vest value Airpods? It's hard to argue with the all-time lowest price at just $114.99 for these today at Amazon with a $44 discount. This version comes with the wired charging case. See below for a wireless option.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort II | $299 $199 at Amazon

Originally released at $349 a few years ago, these Bose faves are still a fantastic set of wireless noise-canceling headphones and this is the cheapest price yet on Amazon by $80. They're very comfortable for longer sessions too. This price is also available on the black model (same link) and also the super rare Triple Midnight version (a very, very dark blue).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch | $299 at Amazon

This special design for Nintendo Switch has been one of the most sought-after game consoles since it first came out earlier this year, and this is your chance to score it while supplies last at Amazon.View Deal

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Don't miss a rare $35 saving on this official USB external Xbox One hard drive. With this in hand, you'll be able to play older games on your new Series X straight away without having to re-download them.View Deal

Instant Pot Duo 6-quart | $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Get 20% off for a 6-quart Instant Pot Duo that combines seven appliances into one. There's a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté pan, yogurt maker, and warmer. Plus, it cooks up to 70% faster. This deal is a no-brainer.



Amazon Prime Day TV deals - USA

43-inch

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

55-inch

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $1,999.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2000 on release, this is the best price we've ever seen thanks to the $403 discount. Saving 20% on an OLED TV of this caliber is a rare sight for sure. With a 120Hz 4K display this is arguably the best TV for next-gen consoles.

Samung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,297.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV | $449.99 $209.99 at Amazon

That's arguably the best value TV deal we've seen on Prime Day. $210 for a 55-inch $K smart TV is exceptional value, especially one with the Fire TV/Alexa experience built-in in along with a voice-remote. Naturally, it comes with Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more options. Amazon has knocked money off the 43 and 50-inch models too that are also great picks if 55-inch is too big.

65-inch

Samsung 65-inch curved TU8300 4K TV | $748 $677.99 at Amazon

For those looking for a curved screen, then this is one of the best deals we've seen for a little while. 65-inch of any type of television is great value but for a cruved one - they often demand a little bit of an added premium still - this is excellent value.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H series 4K TV | $1,000 $698 at Amazon

This is an excellent deal! That price for most 65-inch 4K televisions would be worth considering, but given that this is Sony -levels of quality, this is an awesome deal. The kind of deal that's so tempting even if it's just for a second or third TV for the home...View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Series 4K TV | $1,600 $999.99 at Best Buy

Yup, it will have that Sony premium on the price tag but if any televisions go a way to justifying their price, it's Sony's ones. This is a supremely quality, large 4K TV set which will be great for games and entertainment alike, and it has a handy $600 off.View Deal

75-inch

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K TV | $1,000 $749.99 at Best Buy

An absolute bargain for 75-inches of solid 4K TV. This will fill a wall and not break the bank for the size of the screen you're getting. While it often pays to look at the more 'premium' brands at this size, Hisense has made a great niche for itself by offering good quality TVs for value-busting prices so this is worth a look if you want to stretch your budget.View Deal

Sony 75-inch 4K LED TV (75X800H) | $1,798 $1,398 at Dell

A premium 75-incher from Sony. This will cost a bit more but the quality from Sony's rich history in creating some of the best TVs comes to the fore with this panel. You won't look back.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals - USA

ASUS VivoBook (11.6") | $299 on Amazon

We'll be very lucky indeed if we can get a laptop at this price or less during the Amazon Prime Day laptop sales. This currently-active offer gets you a device with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. That means it's only for light work use, but if you want something cheap and cheerful, you could do a lot worse. View Deal

HP Spectre x360 15-inch laptop | $1,499 $1,399.99 at HP

This was over $1600 last week before getting knocked down to $1349 and now it's even lower. A fantastic series of savings on HP's premium end laptop is certainly a tempting proposition. The Spectre x360 can do it all too: crunch through work task, be a central home hub, and also provide a solid portable gaming experience with that GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Nice.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED laptop | $2,200 $1,802 at Amazon

This is a worthy investment for a creator, graphic designer, and gamer. If you straddle these areas of hobby and interest, then this AERO laptop with its 4K screen and 2060 graphics card is well placed to serve you.View Deal

MacBooks

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $899.99 at Amazon

Discounts of any order on this year's MacBook Air are a rare thing, so we'd give this one some serious thought if you've been looking to give the most important device in your home office a serious upgrade. This is for the 256GB SSD version, but you'll find $99 has been knocked off the 512GB model, bringing it down to $1199 if you need the extra space.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air (256GB) | $999 $899.99 at Amazon

The smaller GB MacBook Air has all three colors available at 10% off, so act fast if you want to grab one. For $899.99 you'll get a 13.3 inch Retina display, tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and all the bells and whistles you'd expect from Apple.



Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 512GB) | $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

Get a 13-inch, 512GB Apple MacBook Air for 6% off with this Amazon deal. You'll get brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, a backlit magic keyboard, and Touch ID. As of right now, both colors are available, so act fast.

Apple MacBook Air (512GB) | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Score the 512GB MacBook Air in either space gray or silver for 8% off (the rose gold is currently unavailable). Again, this is the latest model of the Apple Macbook Air, which is rarely on sale, so snag it while you can.

MacBook Pro 16-inch: $2,399 $2,079 at Amazon

If you need some serious power under the hood of your laptop though, the MacBook Pros are the way to go. Generally favored by creatives in media editing, the Pro can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it thanks to the 6-core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Storage isn't an issue either with a speedy 512GB SSD inside. Don't miss this chance to save $200 in this Prime Day deal.

Gaming laptops

Amazon Prime Day tech deals - USA

Tablets

iPad Mini 64GB | $399 $349.99 at Amazon

This is a much more appealing price for the latest iPad Mini. We'd generally go for this one over the regular-sized iPad around this price-range as you're getting double the storage at 64GB which will let you get plenty of games and media files installed.

iPad Pro 11-inch | $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Need a larger screen or a boost in power for editing images and video. Then the iPad Pro is the way to go and you can save $50 today on the 11-inch 2020 model with 128GB of storage. There's also $50 off the 256GB version.

Smart watches

Apple Watch Series 3 (Silver or Space Grey) | 38mm | GPS | $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (Silver or Space Grey) | 42mm | GPS | $229 $199 at Amazon

If you have a slighter bigger wrist, this is the version for you: 4mm isn't a world of difference, but it definitely shows. This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this version, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 41mm | Silver, Bronze, and Black | Fitness tracking | Health monitor | $399.99 $369 at Amazon

The smaller of the Watch 3 sizes is also the cheapest on offer here, but that doesn't mean it's the worse model. In fact, basically everything else about the Watch 3 is identical, bar slightly less battery life due to its smaller size. View Deal

Amazon Echo

Echo Dot | $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just made the Echo Dot cheaper than ever before. It's clearly clearing out and discontinuing this popular flat-shaped Echo Dot smart speaker for when the new spherical version arrives at the end of the month. You've no excuse at this price, this is a red hot Prime Day deal that will surely sell out before the sale finishes. If you're in the UK, you can also get it for £18.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) | $49.99 at Amazon

Like the Echo, the Dot benefits from many of the tweaks Amazon has managed to cram into the spherical design but for a lower price. Rest assured, Alexa is still just as capable, making this a bit of a smart home bargain. If you fancy picking up two of them, you can save $20 with this coupon code: DOT2PACK. Or you can get a UK pre-order for £49.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $44.99 for (Prime members only) at Amazon

If you're looking to step up your smart home game, this is a great place to start, or even continue: a lovely touchscreen display powered by Alexa that can act as something as simple as a clock but with so much more besides. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $64.99 for (Prime members only) at Amazon

Prefer a larger screen for your connected home? No problem - the Echo Show 8 offers the same built-in Alexa support with a spacious 8" touchscreen. Make video calls to family, see the details of video recipes in the kitchen, or use it as an even bigger clock. If you're in the UK, check out this deal for £59.99 at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Update: Amazon has put the price of a single unit back up at the moment, but you can still get two for $149.98 with the code. The diminutive Echo Spot smart speaker with a display is perfect for bedside tables or home-office desks. Or better yet, how about both. Use the coupon code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout to get a pair of them for just £149.98.

Amazon Echo (4th-gen) | $99.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo is one of the most complete rethinks offered by the company for one of its best devices, tying together a variety of smart home elements into a classy design, with improved voice recognition and speakers to boot. Pre-orders are open now and if you're quick you can get one with a free Philips Hue bulb that you can activate via voice command on this Echo speaker.

Phones

Google Pixel 4 XL 128GB | $899 $649 at Amazon

Google's Pixel series of phones has been a great addition to the world of android phones and is generally known for having cameras that punch well above their weight considering the more reasonable costs compared to the flagships from Samsung and even OnePlus. We've highlighted the 128GB model over the 64GB version as there's no memory card slot and we think you'll appreciate the extra space. Other colors, storage capacities, and even the smaller Pixel 4 are all on offer today and you can see them all via the link with the regular Pixel 4 64GB starting at just $449.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

5G flagship phones are seriously expensive, so holding out for a Prime Day deal was a smart move. Another smart move is checking to see if your carrier's 5G signal strength reaches to where you're most likely going to need it, we're still generally finding it to be a bit lacking outside of the big cities. All set though? $250 is a massive saving on Samsung's best value flagship phone. The S20+ 5G model will cost you an extra $150 which is viewable at the same listing.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G | $1,399 $1,049.99 at Amazon

The S20 Ultra 5G is the most powerful phone in the S20 lineup and offers a real treat for photo fans with an absurd 100x zoom. Anything after 50x gets a bit blurry in all honesty when we had one, but regular picture quality is outstanding and the phone can handle anything you can throw at it and that 6.9-inch screen combined with a 5,000 mAh battery is great for gaming.



View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10 | $749.99 $574.99 at Amazon

Last year's flagship Galaxy S10 series from Samsung still stands tall as one of the best phones money can buy and today's Prime Day deals knock generous amounts off the regular, Lite and Plus models (you can browse them all via the link). We think the regular one is the sweet spot though thanks to a $175 discount.

View Deal

HDDs & SSDs

Crucial 2TB SATA 2.5-Inch Internal SSD| $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Capitalize on the extra-fast storage of an SSD without sacrificing on capacity or price with this excellent deal. With two terabytes you'll easily be able to keep your OS and all of your most-played games all in one place, and if you don't have a ton of media to store this may be all you need.

View Deal

More tech deals

BenQ EW3270U monitor | $449 at Amazon

And if you're looking for a sizeable 4K monitor, then the BenQ EW3270U is a terrific screen. It's a full 32-inches in size, offers that lovely 4K resolution, and throws in HDR too. A solid deal at this price.View Deal

BenQ EX2780Q gaming monitor | $600 $513 at Amazon

This is a great price for the quality you get. Decent gaming specs and speeds, lovely image quality, that sweet spot of 1440p, all for two hundred dollars less than usual.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day audio deals - USA

Apple AirPods Pro | White | Wireless Charging Case | $249 $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted price which is the lowest price yet.

View Deal

AirPods (wired charging case) | $159 $114.49 at Amazon

Looking for the vest value Airpods? It's hard to argue with the all-time lowest price at just $114.99 for these today at Amazon with a $44 discount. This version comes with the wired charging case. See below for a wireless option.View Deal

AirPods (wireless charging case) | $199 $159 at Amazon

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the wireless charging case version of the AirPods is a good shout thanks to the added convenience of being able to put recharge on a wireless charger. Otherwise, the AirPods themselves are the same.

Sony WHXB900N noise-canceling headphones | $248 $123 at Amazon

If you want a cracking pair of Sony headphones with noise-canceling headphones but don't want to splash out for the premium WH-1000XM3 or XM4 models then these are your next best bet, especially if you want something with similar looks. Amazon has knocked 50% off for Prime Day and this is a great price for noise-canceling, touch sensor controls, and up to 30 hours of battery.



Sony WH-CH710N noise-canceling headphones | $198 $88 at Amazon

For what Sony lacks in attractive names it more than makes up for with a range of products for multiple budgets. You never want to go too cheap if you want decent noise-canceling, but Sony is solid at the NC game across multiple price ranges. 35 hours of battery is seriously impressive too and that generous padding will be great for cutting down sound leakage - might get a little hot in the summer though.

View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.99 $174.95 at Amazon

That's a massive $75 discount today for Prime Day, beating the previous best price by a further $25. These are excellent earphones for working out thanks to their soft ear hooks, nine hours per charge of battery, both water and sweat resistance and, touch controls. The deal is available on both the black or ivory models.

Bose QuietComfort II | $299 $199 at Amazon

Originally released at $349 a few years ago these Bose faves are still a fantastic set of wireless noise-canceling headphones and this is the cheapest price yet on Amazon by $80. They're very comfortable for longer sessions too. This price is also available on the black model (same link) and also the super rare Triple Midnight version (a very, very dark blue).

Beats Solo Pro | $299.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

This super $100 discount serves as a great reminder that it's not just Amazon vying for your money right now. Best Buy is unbeatable with this massive saving. You can get this same deal on a range of different color options too. A superb price for a lovely pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones.

VIZIO 5.1 soundbar with subwoofer | $271 $199 at Amazon

Despite the compact set-up, the VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar promises multi-speaker home theater setup style sound, perfect for making horror movies infinitely scarier, and your favorite games even more immersive. Built-in Bluetooth means you can stream music and podcasts right from your phone, and it comes with a remote control and wireless subwoofer.

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals - USA

12-month USA PS Plus subscription | $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys is a regular visitor to our deal news articles, but it's been a long time since we saw a discount this big on a 12-month PlayStation Plus deal. Order now and you'll get a code emailed to you shortly after, no need to wait for the post. And don't forget, you can redeem this straight away to stack on top of your existing sub. Stock up!View Deal

Nintendo Switch

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch | $79.99 at Amazon

Get the Ring Fit Adventure game, the Ring-Con accessory, and Joy-Con leg strap (just the strap, but no extra Joy-Con). This is everything you need to start a surprisingly intense workout adventure.

View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch | $299 at Amazon

This special design for Nintendo Switch has been one of the most sought-after game consoles since it first came out earlier this year, and this is your chance to score it while supplies last at Amazon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon US

If you just want the console, Amazon has you covered with a deal on the standard Nintendo Switch for $299.99. Yes, there's no money off, but it's been sold out for months meaning scalpers have been grossly overcharging, get it for the proper price while stock lasts. View Deal

Xbox

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $120 $82.99 on Amazon

It's a bit lighter on the features but the Tournament Edition is still an excellent choice for the Xbox player who wants something a bit more customisable and that can be used across the generation divide too.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Ultimate controller | $160 $119.99 on Amazon

This particular pro controller really helps up your game - it allows you to respond so much faster than you could with a normal handset, giving you an edge in shooters and beyond. It's one of the best controllers we've used on Xbox.View Deal

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $87.99 at Amazon

Don't miss a rare $35 saving on this official USB external Xbox One hard drive. With this drive, you'll be able to play older games on your new Series X straight away without having to re-download them.View Deal

PCs

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC | $1,599.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

The ABS Gladiator is quite the all-singing, all-gaming offering, with an Intel i7 9700K CPU clocked at 3.6GHz, 8GB Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this is going to see you running most PC games at ultra without a hitch.

ABS Challenge Gaming PC | $899.99 $549.99 at Newegg

It might not be the most stylish PC tower, but for that price you'll like what it's offering as a great entry-level gaming PC. With an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, Nvidia GTA 1660 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, this will get you set up for PC gaming on a reasonable budget. Heck it even comes with a free copy of Marvel's Avengers game. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | $1,449.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg

Another brilliant ABS offering for those looking for a mid-to-high-end gaming PC running games at 120fps and beyond. It comes with a Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, Nvidia RTX 2060 Suer, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, so definitely worth considering. RGBs for days too.View Deal

HP Omen 30L | $ 1579.99 $1,379.99 at HP

Another lovely case design from HP, and not a bad set of specs either, with an AMD RX 5700 XT for 1440p gaming. It's also got an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD to boot. View Deal

HP Omen Obelisk | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Microsoft

Another HP Omen offering, but this time in Obelisk form. It arrives with an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, and even comes with a mouse and keyboard. All you need now is a monitor and you're set to game.View Deal

Trident X Plus | $2,499 $1,699 at Microsoft

Pairing an Intel i9 9900K with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and 2TB HDD, this is quite the gaming PC. And also a serious deal. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix GL12 | $1,999 $1,649 at Newegg

Another brilliant high-end gaming PC offering, this ASUS ROG desktop PC comes with an RTX 2080 graphics card, liquid cooled Intel i7 9700K CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Quite the beast and looks like a demon too. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 | $320 $269.99 at Amazon

If you'd prefer to have a stationary device, this Lenovo desktop computer is a good choice. It'll serve you well for work tasks and home use, and it loads fast thanks to that 256GB SSD. And at 20% less than normal, how could we say no?

Features: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth, HDMI, 8 USB Ports

ABS Challenger | $899.99 $549.99 at Newegg

If you want a gaming PC that doesn't necessarily break the bank, this is a solid deal. Sure, it's not the most powerful or advanced machine. But the CPU is solid, and the GTX 1660 graphics card will enable you to play at mid settings.

Features: Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, GTX 1660 GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSDView Deal

Alienware R9 gaming desktop | $1,199.99 $899.99 on Dell

The Alienware R9 is an excellent desktop to get if you want to up the ante and give yourself a premium gaming experience. Sleek, powerful, and thoughtfully designed, it's a premium system with the performance to match.

Joysticks

Logitech G X52 Pro flight control system - $311 at Amazon

This model is explicitly built for PC, but it's got just about every odd and end you could ask for: a dedicated throttle, illuminated inputs, a weighted base, sturdy materials, and plenty of mappable buttons.

Thrustmaster T16000M FCS flight stick - $177 at Newegg

If you're just looking for a PC flight stick and don't need or want a throttle, this Thrustmaster model – available separately from the T16000M flight pack – is another great option. It's even good for left- and right-handed users thanks to interchangeable buttons. View Deal

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick - $120 at Amazon

For a more general purpose joystick that also works well for flight sims, Logitech has you covered with this affordable 12-button model. Sometimes you just need a no-frills flight stick that does everything you need to. View Deal

Mice

Logitech G502 SE Hero | $80 $49.72 at Amazon

Logitech tends to dominate best mouse lists thanks to their excellent and very user-friendly technology, so the G502 getting such a massive discount is worthy of note. This one offers a 16,000 DPI sensor, 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight, and mechanical switch button tensioning. Marvelous.View Deal

HyperX Pulsefire Surge | $55 $39.99 at Amazon

This HyperX mouse is a delight to use and to look at; with a smooth, comfortable rubber shell and a 360-degree RGB lighting strip, it's a rather handsome devil. It's also very responsive and offers a satisfying click action, so getting it for just $30 (45% less than normal) is a bargain.

Razer Atheris mouse (Storm Trooper Limited Edition) | $50 $39.99 on Amazon

This is a quirky design for a rather useful little mouse. It's perfect as a companion for a small home machine or laptop and features a massive battery life. Plus, who wouldn't want to drive around a Stormtrooper's head for a bit? That's a third off its price too.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse | $70 $55.99 at Amazon

Another of the DeathAdder family, the V2 builds on what made it's predecessor so successful, and refines it a bit for the year 2020. This is a snip at $56 and should definitely be picked up for those looking for one of the best wired rodents, without breaking the bank.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Perfect for MMO fans with its numerous thumb buttons and customisation options, you can pick this incredibly versatile mouse up for nearly half off its list price.View Deal

Razer Mamba wireless mouse (Gear of War 5 Edition) | $130 $59.99 at Amazon

This offer is for the dope mottled gray and black edition of the Mamba wireless mouse which will be a really unique addition to any gaming setup. Perfect for big Gears fans, of course.View Deal

Razer Basilisk v2 | $80 $63.99 at Amazon

The 20,000 DPI optical sensor on the Basilisk is an incredible number that offers great speeds and control. You'll also get 11 programmable buttons and the durable switches withstand up to 70-million clicks.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate mouse | $129.99 $99.99 on Amazon

The Viper Ultimate is an excellent ambidextrous wireless mouse. - I use its wired counterpart daily as a lefty and it's a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for a meagre 80 is a total bargain.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse | $150 $99.99 at Amazon

Getting a third of such a quality mouse as the Basilisk Ultimate is awesome value. Go wireless and never look back with the Basilisk and it's HyperSpeed wireless connectivity, and 20K DPI sensor.View Deal

Razer Firefly V2 mouse mat | $50 $39.99 at Amazon

If you're after a sweet, cool, fast, and stylish mouse mat then there's not many more we can recommend higher than the Firefly V2.View Deal

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat | $59 $39.99 at Amazon

This is a really tremendous discount on a great mouse mat. The RGB is typically Razer-levels of cool and it's got rubber underneath to stop it slipping. I use the smaller version of this day-to-day so I can vouch for its quality. View Deal

Razer Viper mouse | $80 $47.99 on Amazon

The Viper is an excellent ambidextrous mouse - I used it daily for ages as a lefty and it was a joy. It'll serve you very well indeed whatever hand you use, and particularly so if shooters are your games of choice. Getting one for less than 50 bucks is a total bargain. View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite wired mouse | $90 $49.99 at Amazon

A fine mouse that might not get much limelight as it used to due to the Vipers, DeathAdders and Basilisks that are a bit newer. However, if you're looking for a swish new gaming mouse- or a fan of the Mambas and want to stock up - this price is a real tempter. View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse | White | $50 $19.99 at Amazon

The streamlined version of Razer's most well-known gaming mouse, the DeathAdder Essential sacrifices some speed and superfast-ness, but this is a great addition to the arsenal - or beginning of one - for just $20. View Deal

Razer Basilisk X mouse | $60 $39.99 at Amazon

This is a steal. Getting a quality Razer mouse for just $40 is a great way to add a cheap gaming mouse to your setup, or use a gaming one for a work set up. Great gift material too. View Deal

Keyboards

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard | $60 $45.99 at Amazon

While this isn't an outrageously expensive keyboard at its normal price, getting this terrific entry-level keyboard is exceptional value with this discount. A great way into dedicated PC gaming gear if you're new to it all too. View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Merging the best of both worlds - mechanical and membrane keyboards - the Ornata Chroma is a sterling bit of kit from Razer. Getting 40% off a great gaming keyboard that features programmable macro buttons, ergonomic design, and excellent key actuation means this is a total bargain.View Deal

Acer Predator Aethon 300 | $90 $77.44. at Amazon

Want a new mechanical gaming keyboard without breaking the bank? This is a fair mid-range choice from Acer. The Predator Aethon 300 features Cherry MX Blue switches to go with 100% anti-ghosting and dynamic backlighting, and you're saving 35% on it.

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma keyboard | $140 $69.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat (this one has Razer's green key switches). At literally half price, this is silly value for money.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow keyboard | $120 $69.99 at Amazon

If you are looking for a full-sized beast, then this is a great deal on a wicked keyboard. I used to use this keyboard every day as well as for games and can testify to its quality. One of the best entry-level mechanical gaming keyboards - and for a bargain right now! View Deal

Razer Huntsman keyboard | $150 $79.99 on Amazon

This is another excellent starting point if you want to get into PC gaming or upgrade from a 'normal' keyboard. As a deck with optical switches, it's much faster and has a satisfying 'click' that standard keyboards lack. View Deal

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB | $110 $79.99 at Amazon

This HyperX keyboard has been on our best-of list for quite some time, and that's because it's truly fantastic. Speedy, satisfying to type with, and very handsome, the Alloy FPS RGB is one of the better mechanical devices we've tested over the last couple of years. A bargain thanks to that 35% discount.

Headsets

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) | $40 $26.99 at Amazon

You can get a rather large 33% discount on the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core if you act fast; it's a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. Designed as an entry-level console headset, it offers fair comfort and audio to make your gaming experience more immersive. It also features a mic for chatting with other players.

View Deal

Bengoo V-4 (console and PC support) | $79.99 $28.98 at Amazon

With a saving of over $50, these Bengoo gaming headphones are pretty unmissable if you want some peace and quiet when immersed in a game. They're not as feature-rich as items on our best gaming headset guide, but they'll more than get the job done . Buying in the UK? Grab them for £23 from Amazon.View Deal

Acer Predator Galea 310 (PC, mobile) | $44 $29.99 at Amazon

Another affordable mic for the Amazon Prime Day sales, this time from Acer. This PC gaming headset provides a 40mm driver with a retractable omni-directional microphone. At 33% off, it's a pretty good deal.

View Deal

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB | $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Corsair have enough pedigree in gaming headsets to make picking up any of them a solid choice. Getting one for a whole quarter less than the list price, however, is tremendous value, and the Void RGB Elite is a great choice for PC gamers. Small note: this is not the wireless version, so still uses a wired USB connection to provide that tremendous noise.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 | $99.95 $78 at Amazon

You have to go a fair way to beat Sennheiser audio quality, and the GSP 300 is one of the most affordable ways into that. With a further lowering of its price through this reduction, you're getting some of the best audio for a great price.View Deal

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless (PS4, PC) | $140 $125 at Amazon

The Cloud Flight headset is one of HyperX's more premium models, and it's wireless to boot. That means it offers superior comfort, sound, and flexibility than other, cheaper headsets. The mic is detachable too, allowing you to use it for music or podcasts on the go without a microphone weighing you down.

View Deal

Nari Ultimate Wireless (Overwatch Edition) | $230 $209.90 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's best headsets going, we think, and it works on PC, PS4, and the upcoming PS5. We know it's got quite the aesthetic going on, but if you want a premium one for less then this is the headset to get. Plus when you're wearing it you won't be able to see the design anyway... The 'normal' Nari is also discounted and is now down to $89.99.View Deal

HyperX Cloud MIX (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, VR) | $200 $129.99 at Amazon

The Cloud MIX is the ultimate HyperX headset for flexibility - it's compatible with anything that accepts a 3.5mm jack. Its sound is legitimately worth the cost as well, and it provides a removable mic to go with wireless Bluetooth functionality to up its value. Definitely worth a look.

View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC (PS4, PC) | $250 $139.99 at Amazon

Considering how expensive it was to begin with, this is a pretty fantastic deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset - it's been discounted by 44%. Because it's such a high-end product with premium sound, this isn't an offer to miss.

View Deal

Corsair Void RGB Elite (PC) | $80 $54.99 at Amazon

Corsair is a highly respected name when it comes to tech, and the Void RGB Elite is worthy of it. It provides full, rounded tones, plenty of comfort, and 7.1 surround sound on PC. It's a great choice, and getting 31% off is a welcome surprise.

View Deal

More Prime Day deals - USA

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker | $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Got a small kitchen or just don't like having too many devices in the cupboards? Then it's time you checked out a super popular Instant Pot. This multi-use device can be used as a pressure cooking, sterilizer, slow cooker, Saute, rice cooker, steaming, or making yogurt.View Deal

Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle| $99.99 $79.98 at Amazon

Build your own Avengers Compound with this Lego action toy, complete with a two-level office, a toy helicopter, and a ton of minifigures. You'll get Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Thanos, Hulk, and Ant-Man. View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts The Great Hall | $99.99 $89.35 at Amazon

Get a gorgeous Lego set of the infamous Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, complete with house banners, a movable spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, and tons of magical extras. It even comes with ten figures, including Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and more. View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save $16.00 (or 20%) on the iconic Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, complete with removable side panels and roof, plus a railway toy bridge and your very own Platform 9¾. The set also comes with several figures like Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, Harry Potter, and a Dementor. Spooky.

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Lead up to Christmas in a magical manner with this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Behind 24 doors is a different Harry Potter toy to build, play with, and display. What will you get each day? You won't know, and that's the magic of it!

Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Save 25% on this awesome Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus build set. Build your own 3-level Knight Bus complete with hinged door, removable roof, and - of course - Stan Shunpike, Ernie Prang, and Harry Potter himself.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.96 at Amazon

You can get a head-start on the Christmas festivities with this Star Wars advent calendar. It features a minifig or vehicle behind every door, including a teeny Poe Dameron in a Christmas sweater. Amazing.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Snag the the AT-ST Raider from that iconic The Mandalorian episode, complete with Din Djarin and Cara Dune figures for $10 off. With The Mandalorian season 2 on its way, I'd snatch this deal up quick, as it'll likely go fast. View Deal

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace | $79.99 $62.97 at Amazon US / £64.99 £62.33 at Amazon UK

Get your very own version of Elsa's castle with this Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace, complete with translucent ice balcony, kitchen with table and chairs and a 3-carriage sleigh. There's even a music room, with a stand and sheet music, and an outdoor playground, plus iconic Frozen figures like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

There have been a few Amazon sales and deals events running already recently, although nothing on the scale of Prime Day of course. And this page is also the spot where we'll be listing all of the best Prime Day deals on the day itself too, so feel free to bookmark us for the day itself on..

When is Prime Day 2020?

The big event usually takes place at some point within the first two weeks of July. Amazon waited until the end of September to finally confirm the official dates. This year, Amazon Prime day will take place at 00:01 October 13 and end at 23:59 October 14. That's right, buckle up for 48 hours of Prime Day deals again, folks. That's the latest Amazon Prime Day ever, and way too close to Black Friday for our wallet's liking in all honesty.

It's one heck of a delay, but the surge in online demand from March this year saw Amazon really struggle, globally, to meet demand and ship deliveries on time, even for Prime members. So Prime Day (traditionally Amazon's biggest sales event of the year, even over Black Friday and Cyber Monday), would be almost impossible for it to pull off in the summer. Not to mention the impact on product supply has no doubt been affected by Coronavirus with factory closures and lockdowns in countries around the world.