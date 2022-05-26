How to get Scrolls in V Rising

To get Scrolls in V Rising, players can either create their own and farm them through crafting in a Paper Press, or find them in the world dropped by human enemies. It's worth doing because Scrolls are a near-integral part of mid-game progression, allowing players to obtain all manner of crafting recipes in V Rising and use them to gain superior weapons, armor, castle constructions and more. Below we'll go into more detail about how you get Scrolls in V Rising, and even how to farm them.

How to get V Rising Scrolls for Study Research (Image: © Stunlock Studios) As mentioned, players can get V Rising Scrolls either by finding them on certain human enemies, or farming them with a Paper Press in their own Castle - an expensive but ultimately more efficient process that works well for high-level players. Assuming you have all the components and machinery, you can rapidly create Scrolls at home, but procuring those crafting elements isn't easy and it's a lot cheaper to go out and slaughter bandits until they drop them instead. Whichever path you prefer, we'll explain both processes in more detail below, along with the pros and cons of each approach.

Finding Scrolls on mobs and enemies

Scrolls are a valuable resource material that, as far as we can tell at time of writing, are solely found as a drop from human enemies. We've also heard that they have a higher drop rate in the Dunley Farmlands than the Farbane Woods, though we haven't confirmed that ourselves.

Whatever the case, the best thing you can do as a Vampire in need of paperwork is to check the map and look at all the key areas around you. Any you've discovered will be marked with what items can be found there - and that includes Scrolls. Head to those areas and clear them in quick succession, making sure to kill all the enemies, loot all the chests, and break every crate, barrel and container in them - each of these has a chance to hold a Scroll. When you've completely emptied it, move onto the next camp and repeat this bloody process until you either clear all the camps, fill your inventory or need to recuperate back at your Castle. It's a fairly imprecise method, but it doesn't cost you much and you can come away with a lot more resources than just Scrolls by conducting these kinds of raids.

Crafting and farming Scrolls with a Paper Press

(Image credit: Stunlock Studios)

Players can craft their own Scrolls within their Castle by use of a piece of equipment called the Paper Press, which we've laid out how to get in our guide on V Rising Paper . And while Paper is the most obvious thing it can make, it can also make Scrolls when you use the right ingredients and resources. Specifically, the following ingredients and resources:

Gem Dust (x12)

Paper (x4)

Again, check the guide above for how to get Paper. Gem Dust is obtained in a bunch of different ways, but any rock you strike has a small chance to drop the stuff - so run out in the local quarry and bash anything sedimentary until you have what you need. Alternatively, build a Devourer and throw any valuable jewels into it - an expensive, if effective way of creating Gem Dust.