Save $70/£100 on the Bose QuietComfort 35 2 wireless noise-canceling headphones for Cyber Monday

There's a great Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise canceling headphones Cyber Monday deal live right now/ These wireless Bluetooth headphones are an upgrade for your ears and if you act fast you can save $70 in the US or save £100 in the UK. You need to act fast though, as this is a limited-time deal from Amazon.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones Cyber Monday deal - US

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones Cyber Monday deal - UK

Whether you get the US or UK deal it includes the headphones, case, a charging cable cable, and an audio cable that will let you connect to anything - a PS4, Xbox One or Switch, say - via a normal audio jack. There's a 20-hour battery life, and a Bose Connect app that will let you fiddle with all sorts of settings to get the sound you want.

As someone who's grabbed these in a previous sale, I can attest to their near magical properties. The noise-canceling is incredibly effective, and in general use they make subway, airports and outside/humanity as a whole bearable. And, when you don't want to use them wirelessly, the audio cable makes them easy to plug into anything else like a Switch or PC.

