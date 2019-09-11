As Rockstar's online Western world continues to grow in leaps and bounds, it should come as no surprise that there are Red Dead Online microtransactions available as part of the ecosystem. Following the huge success they found with microtransactions in GTA Online, it was never really in doubt that a similar system would be employed within Red Dead Online, meaning cowpokes that want to get a quick head start on their journey can drop some real cash to acquire useful items earlier in the game. There are some subtle differences in the way these transaction work in the two systems, so here's everything you need to know about how the Red Dead Online microtransactions work.

Are there Red Dead Online microtransactions?

Rockstar have gone down the tried and tested route it followed with GTA 5, so while there aren't any microtransactions tied to Red Dead Redemption 2 itself, there are Red Dead Online microtransactions. With the sustained success of microtransactions in GTA Online over a 5+ year period, you can bet your bottom (virtual) dollar that Red Dead Online has a microtransaction system to provide you with a shortcut to better rewards.

How do Red Dead Online microtransactions work?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Red Dead Online follows a similar system to the GTA Online Shark Cards, which you use to buy virtual currency and get a better exchange rate the more real money you spent at once. Obviously 'Shark Cards' are very much geared to GTA Online's modern marketplace, so instead you'll be purchasing Red Dead Online Gold Bars to bolster your in-game currency like a good ol' prospector, allowing you to unlock items you don't have the virtual dollars for.

What can I buy with Red Dead Online microtransactions?

You can use Red Dead Online microtransactions to buy items that are specifically cosmetic, such as a new hat or something to snazz up your camp, rather than anything that could give you an in-game edge. Weapons have to be purchased using in-game cash for example, rather than Gold Bars.

Interestingly, you can earn Gold Bars in Red Dead Online too, without having to pay any real money for them, but according to Reddit users it'll take you around eight hours of play to earn yourself one, single, Gold Bar. So if you wanted to buy something special, like fast travel from your camp for example, which costs 112 Gold Bars, you're looking at having to clock almost 900 hours to earn that amount. Or you can reach level 65 in Red Dead Online of course.

Red Dead Online tips | Red Dead Online roles | Red Dead Online patch notes | Make money fast in Red Dead Online | Earn XP fast in Red Dead Online | Best Red Dead Online weapons | Red Dead Online best horses | Red Dead Online Showdown Series tips | Red Dead Online gang hideouts | Red Dead Online posse | Easiest Red Dead Online gold buckles | Switch your morality in Red Dead Online | Red Dead Online cameos

Looking for more help? Then check out our essential Red Dead Redemption 2 tips in the video below: