Pokemon Sword and Shield Whipped Dream: How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff

If you fancy adding a ‘mon that looks like cotton candy to your team, look no further than the Pokemon Sword and Shield Whipped Dream item. This evolutionary tool will let you evolve the Fairy Pokemon Swirlix into Slurpuff, an adorable bundle of sweets that has an excellent defense rating, if you weren’t already charmed by its excellent aesthetic in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Here's how to get a Whipped Dream in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and how to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff.

How to get Swirlix in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Swirlix is an adorable puffy cloud of a Pokemon that looks good enough to eat. Fortunately for its continued existence, it is exclusive to Pokemon Sword. You can find it quite easily on Route 5 in the tall grass, where there is a 30% chance to find it hovering around in the overworld.

Obviously, if you picked up Pokemon Shield instead you’re going to be stuck when it comes to finding this dreamlike cotton candy ‘mon. Scour online communities for potential traders and ask around your friendship group to see if anyone has the opposite version and would be willing to trade. Even better if they can breed Swirlix so they don’t have to give up their lone capture.

How to get a Whipped Dream in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There’s only one way to find the Pokemon Sword and Shield Whipped Dream and it demands a lot of the player. First you have to beat the game and unlock the Battle Tower. This is because you need Battle Points from scaling it to purchase the Whipped Dream. Once you’ve earn 10 Battle Points you need to head back to Hammerlocke and speak to the trader to the right of the Pokemart vendors in the Hammerlocke Pokemon Center. She’ll sell you the Whipped Dream.

How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Whipped Dream in the bag, you can now evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff easily by equipping it with the item in the bag menu. Make sure Swirlix is holding the Whipped Dream and then get online and seek out a suitable trader who is willing to swap the Swirlix back to you after a trade. When you trade it whilst holding the Whipped Dream it will evolve into Slurpuff, which you can then trade back for a spare Pokemon in your box. When it arrives in your inbox it will be a Slurpuff. Retrieve your candy friend!