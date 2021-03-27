Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters - weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it in raids

By

All the best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters to catch one in raids

Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters
The best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters are here to help you deal with the king of the skies, as it has returned to raids once more. Rayquaza is a strong raid boss in Pokemon Go and this time around, it's in raids for one weekend only, so if you want to maximise your chances of getting a shiny Rayquaza, you better get raiding. Without further ado, here are all of the best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters for raids, along with its weaknesses and movesets.

Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters

Rayquaza Key Info

Type: Dragon/Flying
Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock
Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass
Boosted Weather: Windy
100% IVs: 2191 (L20) / 2739 (L25)

Thanks to Ice-type attacks dealing 4x damage, you'll want to fill out your Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters with as many Ice-type Pokemon as possible, essentially. Moves like Avalanche, Powder Snow, and Frost Breath will all do a lot of the heavy lifting here, though if you don't have enough strong Ice-type Pokemon for that, Fairy and Rock-types will also do the job. Dragon-types aren't recommended, simply because they'll take double damage from any Dragon-type moves Rayquaza is packing. Here are the best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters, with the recommended movesets for each Pokemon.

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
MamoswinePowder SnowAvalanche
GlaceonFrost BreathAvalanche
WeavileIce ShardAvalanche
MewtwoPsycho CutIce Beam
JynxFrost BreathAvalanche
ArticunoFrost BreathIce Beam
CloysterFrost BreathAvalanche
RegiceFrost BreathBlizzard
WalreinFrost BreathBlizzard
LaprasFrost BreathIce Beam

Pokemon Go Rayquaza moveset

Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters

Fast MovesCharged Moves
Dragon Tail (Dragon)Outrage (Dragon)
Air Slash (Flying)Aerial Ace (Flying)
Ancient Power (Rock)

Rayquaza only has five possible moves, two fast and three charged, spanning three possible types. Outrage is the most devastating move to come up against thanks to the raw damage output it can deal, especially to other Dragon-type Pokemon. Ice-types, as you'd expect, are the best at dealing with it but it can still prove to be a problem if your Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters aren't strong enough.

