Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters - weaknesses, movesets, and how to beat it in raids

The best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters are here to help you deal with the king of the skies, as it has returned to raids once more. Rayquaza is a strong raid boss in Pokemon Go and this time around, it's in raids for one weekend only, so if you want to maximise your chances of getting a shiny Rayquaza, you better get raiding. Without further ado, here are all of the best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters for raids, along with its weaknesses and movesets.

Pokemon Go Zapdos counters | Pokemon Go Moltres counters | Pokemon Go Articuno counters | Pokemon Go Mewtwo counters | Pokemon Go Entei counters | Pokemon Go Raikou counters | Pokemon Go Suicune counters | Pokemon Go Latias and Latios counters | Pokemon Go Landorus counters | Pokemon Go Tornadus counters | Pokemon Go Thundurus counters | Pokemon Go Cresselia counters | Pokemon Go Genesect counters

Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Rayquaza Key Info Type: Dragon/Flying

Weaknesses: Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock

Resistances: Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass

Boosted Weather: Windy

100% IVs: 2191 (L20) / 2739 (L25)

Thanks to Ice-type attacks dealing 4x damage, you'll want to fill out your Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters with as many Ice-type Pokemon as possible, essentially. Moves like Avalanche, Powder Snow, and Frost Breath will all do a lot of the heavy lifting here, though if you don't have enough strong Ice-type Pokemon for that, Fairy and Rock-types will also do the job. Dragon-types aren't recommended, simply because they'll take double damage from any Dragon-type moves Rayquaza is packing. Here are the best Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters, with the recommended movesets for each Pokemon.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Cloyster Frost Breath Avalanche Regice Frost Breath Blizzard Walrein Frost Breath Blizzard Lapras Frost Breath Ice Beam

Pokemon Go Rayquaza moveset

(Image credit: Niantic)

Fast Moves Charged Moves Dragon Tail (Dragon) Outrage (Dragon) Air Slash (Flying) Aerial Ace (Flying) Ancient Power (Rock)

Rayquaza only has five possible moves, two fast and three charged, spanning three possible types. Outrage is the most devastating move to come up against thanks to the raw damage output it can deal, especially to other Dragon-type Pokemon. Ice-types, as you'd expect, are the best at dealing with it but it can still prove to be a problem if your Pokemon Go Rayquaza counters aren't strong enough.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Pokedex | Pokemon Go best Pokemon | Pokemon Go regionals | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go raids | Pokemon Go legendaries | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go Battle League | Pokemon Go Team Rocket | How to change team in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions