Nintendo Switch Sports online playtest registration is now open

Online registration for the Nintendo Switch Sports playtests is now live ahead of this weekend.

According to the official Nintendo website , the playtests are open exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online members and will be running from Saturday, February 19 until Sunday, February 20. This public playtest will help Nintendo to "evaluate various technical aspects and help improve the quality of the game" ahead of its April 29, 2022 release date.

Registrations for the Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test are now open! Nintendo Switch Online members can sign up now: https://t.co/pB1JSDmcse pic.twitter.com/u3u8n7vP1JFebruary 16, 2022

There is also a short disclaimer about the playtests on the Nintendo website which reads: "The Online Play Test software represents a game still in development and is subject to change. You may experience unexpected behaviours or errors while playing." That's something to keep in mind if you get really into bowling in the game.

Another thing to bear in mind about the online playtest is that Nintendo has stated that anyone who registers to take part in the online play test agrees "not to share information about the Online Play Test publicly, including the sharing of screenshots or video footage from the game on social media."

Further down the registration page, Nintendo has also revealed that you won’t be able to play against your friends during the playtest, whether they are also taking part in the test or not. Instead, those who take part will be matched with random players to compete in games of either bowling, tennis, or fencing-like sport Chambara.

If another game in the Nintendo Sports series is news to you, here’s what you’ve missed so far. Announced during the Nintendo Direct last week, Nintendo Switch Sports will fill the Nintendo Wii Sports shaped hole in all of our lives and will see players taking part in a number of sports including the ones previously mentioned as well as giant soccer, badminton, volleyball, and more.