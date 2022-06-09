It's Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer vs. aliens in new Nope trailer

The final trailer for Nope, the new horror movie from Jordan Peele, has arrived.

The movie's first teaser trailer was pretty ambiguous, whereas this new look gives us a better idea of what to expect from Peele's next directorial offering. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer play siblings living on a California ranch who discover an unidentified flying object hovering over their home in the form of a creepy-looking cloud. Their first course of action? Get "undeniable proof of aliens on camera".

Sounds simple enough, right? Well, if Peele's other movies are anything to go by, then we can be sure it certainly won't be, and the new trailer seems to suggest as much. Their father is killed by the aliens right off the bat, and their presence looms large over the town. Alongside Kaluuya and Palmer, the movie's cast also includes Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, and Barbie Ferreira.

"This is definitely a ride," Peele told CinemaCon attendees earlier this year. "I like titles that are into how the audience is feeling and reflect on what they are thinking and feeling in the theater. I’m going to personally thrive on the amount of times that we hear ‘Nope’ in the theater."

This is Peele's third movie after his 2017 debut Get Out, which also starred Kaluuya, and 2019 follow-up Us . Get Out was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, and Peele won the award for Best Original Screenplay.