Jordan Peele's Nope gets secretive new trailer at CinemaCon

Jordan Peele has been keeping tight-lipped on the mystery at the heart of his latest horror movie Nope. So far, we’ve only seen one trailer which posed more questions than it answered when it dropped during the Super Bowl.

What we do know is that the movie features Peele’s reunion with his Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya who, along with Keke Palmer, plays "the only Black-owned horse trainers in Hollywood". There’s also an implication that something is about to go very wrong as an unidentified flying object is spotted in the sky, lurking just out of sight.

Now the Get Out director has treated CinemaCon attendees to an extended look at the new movie. However, this came with the strict request to not share any more information for several more weeks when the rest of us will be able to see it.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the new trailer sheds some more light on the extra-terrestrial storyline – but no more details have been released yet about what is actually in the trailer. Speaking about the film at the event, Peele shared his excitement for viewers to see it.

"This is definitely a ride," he told attendees. "I like titles that are into how the audience is feeling and reflect on what they are thinking and feeling in the theater. I’m going to personally thrive on the amount of times that we hear ‘Nope’ in the theater."

As well as Kaluuya and Palmer, the movie from Universal and Blumhouse also stars Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott. It will be released in cinemas on July 2, 2022.

