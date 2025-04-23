Mysterious new movie from M. Night Shyamalan gets supernatural first plot details

We finally know more about M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie, which has a story from Shyamalan and The Notebook author Nicholas Sparks.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor will star in the film with a screenplay from Shyamalan, while the book is penned by Sparks. Both share the same story but are being worked on independently.

"I'm excited to share the cover for the novel version of REMAIN, my upcoming collaboration with @NicholasSparks," Shyamalan wrote on Twitter. "The book, written by Nicholas, will be available on 10/7/2025. More news on the film I'm writing and directing coming soon."

I’m excited to share the cover for the novel version of REMAIN, my upcoming collaboration with @NicholasSparks The book, written by Nicholas, will be available on 10/7/2025. More news on the film I’m writing and directing coming soon. pic.twitter.com/L5iEMQFEr3April 22, 2025

A lengthy synopsis can be found on websites listing the book for pre-order. The story follows an architect from New York named Tate Donovan, who has lost his sister. Before her death, she revealed that she can see ghosts, but the logical Tate finds this difficult to believe.

While seeking a fresh start, though, Tate meets a young woman called Wren, who challenges his assumptions. "Tate gradually discovers that below the surface of Wren's idyllic small-town life, hatred, jealousy and greed are festering, threatening their fragile relationship just as it begins to blossom," reads the synopsis. "Tate realizes that in order to free Wren from an increasingly desperate fate, he will need to unearth the truth about her past before time runs out… a quest that will make him doubt whether we can ever believe the stories we tell about ourselves, and the laws that govern our existence. Love – while transformative – can sometimes be frightening."

Shyamalan's most recent movie is Trap, which stars Josh Hartnett as a devoted father and sadistic serial killer.

The new movie doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies of 2025.