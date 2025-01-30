Jake Gyllenhaal will star in M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, which will be a supernatural romance co-written with The Notebook author

Trap, Split, and The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan has set his next project, Deadline reports – and it's something a little different for the filmmaker.

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in the movie, which will be a supernatural romance thriller based on a story that Shyamalan has come up with an unlikely collaborator: The Notebook author Nicholas Sparks. The duo are independently working on a screenplay and a novel, respectively, that are both based on the same love story and characters. Intriguing…

As for what the supernatural element of the movie will entail or who Gyllenhaal will be playing, all other details are still being kept firmly under wraps.

Shyamalan's last movie was 2024's Trap, starring Josh Hartnett as a devoted dad and brutal serial killer who finds the walls closing in during an arena concert by his tween daughter's favorite pop star. His other recent films include 2023's Knock at the Cabin, 2019's Old, and 2019's Glass, the latter of which rounded out his Unbreakable trilogy with Bruce Willis and James McAvoy.

As for Gyllenhaal, his other upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie's action thriller In the Grey, which also stars Henry Cavill, Eiza González, and Rosamund Pike, and The Bride!, written and directed by his sister Maggie, which retells the story of the Bride of Frankenstein. More recently, he starred in last year's Apple TV Plus series Presumed Innocent and the Prime Video action movie Road House.

Shyamalan's untitled project doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the other biggest upcoming movies still to come in 2025.