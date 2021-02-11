How to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite and complete her Epic Quest

If you're wondering how to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite then you're not alone, as although this task is in keeping with the general Valentine's theme in the game right now that description doesn't give many clues for what you're actually meant to do. If you've already been out collecting Fortnite chocolate boxes then this will be the final stage for that section of the Fortnite Week 11 quests, so it helps to know how you go about wrapping things up. Thankfully once you know the way, you're left with a simple Fortnite errand which shouldn't cause any issues to complete, so here's everything you need to know to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite.

Help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite, then you first need to find one of the Fortnite characters. We have a separate guide covering all of their individual locations, as there are now over 40 of these NPCs around the island, but that does mean if you head to pretty much any named location or significant landmark then you're likely to find at least one of them patrolling around. You can identify when you're near a character as a speech bubble icon will appear on the map, and you'll also be able to see that icon on your main view to guide you to them.

Once you've found one of these NPCs, approach them and the usual 'Talk' prompt to interact with them will have been replaced by 'Give card' instead. Hit the button and you'll receive a sweet response from the character, while also achieving your goal to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild in Fortnite. That's all you need to do, and the 20,000 XP reward for completing that quest is all yours.

