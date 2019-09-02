GTA 5 guide: Everything you need to know to completely dominate Grand Theft Auto 5

There's no getting away from the fact that Grand Theft Auto 5 is huge, so it's reasonable that you'd be looking for a GTA 5 guide to find your way through it all. Completing the main story is all well and good, but amazingly despite the game being available for well over five years more than 99% of players still haven't experienced everything available across Los Santos and Blaine County. That's understandable though, because there are so many side missions and activities to take part in, not to mention the numerous hidden collectibles to find in all the lesser known nooks and crannies.

Don't worry if you're part of that majority group though, as there's still time to get out there and discover new things. It's definitely worth searching out these hidden gems, as some of the most entertaining (and shocking) moments are found away from the main story. If you're trying to make your way towards that impressive 100% completion stat, then our complete set of GTA 5 guides and walkthroughs here cover all of the essential side missions and collectibles, ensuring you have all the information you need.

How to use GTA 5 Cheats

If you just want to mess around in Los Santos, and aren't worried about Achievements/Trophies being disabled for the rest of your session, then there are plenty of cheats available to play around with. From button sequences to secret phone numbers and PC console commands, we've got a complete list of all the GTA 5 cheats for you.

How to find the GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations

Hidden around the map are 27 peyote plant collectibles that, when consumed, send you through a hallucinatory trip into the body of an animal! Take a 'spiritual journey' by following our GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations

A staple of GTA games, there are a total of 50 ramps and other launch pads dotted around the map. Fling vehicles off all of them by following our GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Under The Bridge locations

You'll need to practice your flying skills to guide a plane or helicopter under each of the 50 bridges spanning the map. We'll show you where they are and take you to the danger zone with our GTA 5 Under The Bridge locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Letter Scrap locations

There are 50 letter scraps scattered around the map, which together form a confession written by the murderer of actress Leonora Johnson. Track them all down then confront her killer using our GTA 5 Letter Scraps locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations and unlock the Space Docker

After initiating the Far Out Strangers and Freaks mission with Franklin, Omega will send you out to find 50 spaceship parts strewn across the map. Find them all then return them to earn the special Space Docker vehicle with our GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Nuclear Waste locations

Once you've completed The Merryweather Heist, the option to purchase the Sonar Collections Dock in Paleto Cove will unlock. Stump up the asking price then use your new submarine to collect all 30 barrels of toxic sludge by following our GTA 5 Nuclear Waste locations guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Monkey Mosaic locations and unlock the Monkey Outfits/Go Go Monkey Blista

When you finish the Complications story mission with Franklin, you'll receive a text from Lamar telling you about some Monkey Mosaics that have been springing up around town. Photograph all 50 of these designs and you'll unlock various monkey outfits for Trevor and, if you complete the subsequent Random Event, a special Go Go Monkey Blista vehicle. To snap every piece of this street art see our full GTA 5 Monkey Mosaics locations guide.

How to complete the GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge and unlock the Kraken Submarine

Start this challenge by completing the first Paparazzi Strangers and Freaks mission with Franklin, which can be found in West Vinewood. Once done, you'll receive a text from Beverly telling you he's signed you up for the photography competition, then an email will arrive from Los Santos Tourist Info with a list of the 20 animals you need to snap for the prize - the Kraken Submarine! For more help with this see our GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide.

How to complete the GTA 5 Epsilon Program and find the Epsilon Tract locations

Kifflom! After completing the Father and Son story mission, Michael can access the Epsilon Program website and complete an evaluation to sign up. This will take you to a series of side missions leading to ultimate enlightenment, or at least a big stack of cash. For a full walkthrough of this spiritual adventure visit our GTA 5 Kifflom! and Epsilon Tracts locations guide.

How to make money on the GTA 5 Stock Market

There are two stock markets at work in the game - the Liberty City National (LCN) which is affected by your single-player actions, and the BAWSAQ which is linked to the Rockstar Social Club and reacts to the behaviour of all GTA players. There's an opportunity to make a huge amount of money by purchasing and selling particular stocks during Lester's assassination missions, and you can find all the relevant information to trade up a fortune in our GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions guide.

How to complete the GTA 5 Stock Car Races and unlock the Cheval Marshall

These are unlocked once you complete the Mr. Philips story mission with Trevor, after which you'll receive a text from Ron telling you about the local stock car racing and a marker will appear on the map. For the full low-down on the races and vehicles you can earn visit our GTA 5 Stock Car Races and Cheval Marshall unlock and location guide.

How to unlock the GTA 5 Dodo Seaplane

The Dodo seaplane can be found as a Random Event once you've finished the Nervous Ron story mission with Trevor. Get all the information from our GTA 5 Dodo seaplane unlock and location guide.

How to unlock the GTA 5 Imponte Duke O'Death

The Duke O'Death appears as a Random Event after completing the first Tonya Strangers and Freaks mission Pulling Favours with Franklin. Full details can be found in our GTA 5 Duke O'Death unlock and location guide.

How to complete the GTA 5 Murder Mystery and unlock the Vintage Noir Filters

In order to solve this Murder Mystery, you'll need to find a series of cryptic messages scratched into the walls around Los Santos and a number of other clues in order to track down the killer. This is a tough case indeed, but we have the full walkthrough in our GTA 5 Murder Mystery solution and location guide.

How to get GTA 5 100% Completion

If you want to reach the coveted 100% completion stat in Grand Theft Auto 5 you're going to have to put in a lot of work. As well as finishing the story you'll need to find a stack of collectibles, beat various side missions, and take part in a host of other activities. For a full checklist of tasks be sure to visit our GTA 5 100% completion guide.

How to unlock the GTA 5 Achievements/Trophies

Are you looking to pick up the full 1000G or the Platinum trophy for Grand Theft Auto 5? There's plenty of challenges ahead if you are, but we've got you covered with a full list of awards and tips for completing them in our GTA 5 Achievement/Trophy guide.

How to install the best GTA 5 PC Mods

If you're playing on PC and want to shake things up, there's a whole host of mods you can download to make Los Santos even prettier, strap yourself into Tony Stark's Iron Man suit, or switch sides and become a cop. Get started by checking out the 20 best GTA 5 PC mods you need to make even Trevor look sane, from rideable dragons to the zombie apocalypse.

How to find the GTA 5 Serial Killer Easter eggs

Merle Abrahams - or the Infinity Killer - is one of the creepiest characters to enter the GTA universe. The story of Merle's crimes can be found throughout Blaine County by tracing a breadcrumb trail of clues, that tells of his deeds and reveals the final resting place of those he dealt with. To follow his tale visit our GTA 5 Serial Killer Easter eggs guide.

How to find the GTA 5 Easter eggs

The Grand Theft Auto series has been packed full of hidden objects and surprising scenery since its inception, and GTA 5 is no different. Los Santos and Blaine counties are full of crazy sights to see, but some you need to dig a little deeper to find. To discover some secrets, check out our GTA 5 Easter eggs guide.

Perhaps after all that you're looking for a different challenge? If so, then there are plenty of other games like GTA you can check out instead. Or you can listen to our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: