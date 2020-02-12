GTA 5 Achievement / Trophy guide: How to unlock every award

Whether you're an overachiever or a trophy seeker, you'll benefit from a GTA 5 achievement / trophy guide if you want to unlock every virtual award available. As you'd expect from a game this big, there's a whole host of challenges to complete across GTA 5 and GTA Online, so you're going to have your work cut out for you if you want that 1000G or Platinum trophy. To get you on your way, we've put together this list of every unlock right here, along with links to our other guides to help you through specific challenges. Have a look through, and find out what you'll need to do to complete that GTA 5 achievement / trophy list.

Single Player GTA 5 Achievement / Trophy List

Lost Santos Legend (Platinum): Congratulations! You're Vinewood's biggest star!

You'll get this once you've unlocked all other trophies (PS only).

Welcome to Los Santos (10G/Bronze): Repo a car and race it through the heart of a sun-soaked metropolis.

Unlocked after Repossession.

A Friendship Resurrected (10G/Bronze): With friends like this who needs enemies?

Unlocked after Fame or Shame.

A Fair Day's Pay (10G/Bronze): It's time for a little getaway.

Unlocked after Caida Libre.

The Moment of Truth (10G/Bronze): Uncover the truth about Brad.

Unlocked after Bury the Hatchet.

To Live or Die in Los Santos (40G/Silver): Completed the final mission.

Unlocked after the final mission.

Diamond Hard (20G/Bronze): Clean out Vangelico to pay back Martin.

Unlocked after Jewel Store Job.

Subversive (20G/Bronze): Steal an experimental super weapon from Merryweather... and give it back.

Unlocked after The Merryweather Heist.

Blitzed (20G/Bronze): Perform a classic blitz play.

Unlocked after Blitz Play.

Small Town, Big Job (20G/Bronze): Make a big impression at the Paleto Bay Chicken Festival.

Unlocked after The Paleto Score.

The Government Gimps (20G/Bronze): Recover sensitive information from a highly defended federal building.

Unlocked after The Bureau Raid.

The Big One! (20G/Bronze): This ain't no dream no more.

Unlocked after The Big Score.

Solid Gold, Baby! (50G/Gold): Earn 70 Gold Medals on Missions, Strangers and Freaks.

Every mission has optional objectives - complete them all to earn a Gold Medal for that mission. Note that you don't need to tick them all off on the same mission playthrough, as they can be collected cumulatively.

Career Criminal (100G/Gold): Attain 100% Game Completion.

For more details, see our GTA 5 100% completion guide.

San Andreas Sightseer (30G/Silver): Explore all of Los Santos and Blaine County.

The map fills out as you explore the world - use helicopters, planes, boats, and cars to cover all ground.

All's Fare in Love and War (10G/Bronze): Purchase Downtown Cab Co. and complete a private fare.

Once available, purchase the Downtown Cab Co. and fulfill a VIP fare.

TP Industries Arms Race (10G/Bronze): Purchase McKenzie Field Hangar and win the arms race.

Once available, purchase the McKenzie Field Hangar and complete all trafficking jobs.

Multi-Disciplined (30G/Silver): Attain a Gold Medal in all applicable Hobbies and Pastimes.

Get at least one gold medal score in a round at an Ammu-Nation shooting gallery, a top time in a flight school lesson, and first place in a street race, off-road race, sea race and triathlon.

From Beyond the Stars (15G/Bronze): Collect and return all Spaceship parts.

For more information, see our GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations guide.

A Mystery, Solved (15G/Bronze): Solve the mystery of Leonora Johnson.

For more information, see our GTA 5 Letter Scraps locations guide.

Waste Management (15G/Bronze): Purchase the old dock and collect all Nuclear Waste.

For more information, see our GTA 5 Nuclear Waste locations guide.

Show Off (30G/Bronze): Complete all Stunt Jumps.

For more information, see our GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations guide.

Red Mist: (20G/Bronze): Complete all Rampages.

Rampages are missions just for Trevor, marked on the map with a skull. Complete all 5 of them all to unlock this.

Kifflom! (30G/Silver): Complete your path to enlightenment... or not.

For more information, see our GTA5 Kifflom! and Epsilon Tracts locations guide.

Three Man Army (20G/Bronze): Survive 3 minutes on at least a three-star Wanted Level with all three characters together off mission.

Bring Franklin, Michael, and Trevor together at some location while not on a mission - a rooftop works best. Get the cop's attention, and hold them off until the achievement/trophy pops.

Out of Your Depth (5G/Bronze): You're gonna need a bigger boat...

Get attacked by a shark by swimming into deep water away from the coast.

Altruist Acolyte (5G/Bronze): Deliver an unsuspecting victim to the Altruist Cult.

When you pick up a hitchhiker or citizen in need of a ride with Trevor, you can take them to their designated spot or drop them off at the Altruist cult. Unlock this by performing the latter.

A Lot of Cheddar (20G/Bronze): Spend a total of $200 million across all three characters.

Earn a bunch of money through missions and robberies and spend it. Transactions on the stock markets count, so buying lots of shares then immediately selling them will boost your spend without losing money.

Trading Pure Alpha (10G/Bronze): Make a profit in the stock market.

Sell a share for more than you paid for it. Listen to the radio and Lester's ramblings to learn which companies to invest in, or see our GTA 5 Stock Market and Lester's Assassination Missions guide.

Pimp My Sidearm (10G/Bronze): Fully mod a weapon.

Buy a weapon from Ammu-Nation and pay for each type of mod, including color scheme.

Wanted: Alive or Alive (10G/Bronze): Deliver a bail bond target alive.

Deliver a target to Maude with Trevor without killing them.

Los Santos Customs (10G/Bronze): Fully mod a vehicle.

Take your car to Los Santos Customs and pay for each type of mod, including color scheme.

Close Shave (20G/Bronze): Complete all Under the Bridge and Knife Flight challenges.

For more information, see our GTA 5 Under The Bridge locations guide.

GTA Online Achievement / Trophy List

Off the Plane (5G/Bronze): Complete the Introduction.

Three-Bit Gangster (10G/Bronze): Reach Rank 25.

Making Moves (30G/Silver): Reach Rank 50.

Above the Law (80G/Gold): Reach Rank 100.

Numero Uno (20G/Bronze): Obtain first place in all competitive game types.

The Midnight Club (20G/Bronze): Use custom vehicles to win 5 races.

Unnatural Selection (20G/Bronze): Complete all 10 waves of a Survival.

Backseat Driver (10G/Bronze): Direct a driver to 1st place as co-driver in Rally Mode.

Run Like the Wind (20G/Bronze): Survive for a day with a Bounty on your head.

Clean Sweep (10G/Bronze): Finish a Gang Attack without dying and kill at least 10 enemies.

Decorated (50G/Gold): Earn 30 Platinum Awards.

Stick Up Kid (10G/Bronze): Hold up all 20 Stores.

Enjoy Your Stay (20G/Silver): Participate in everything Los Santos has to offer.

Crew Cut (5G/Bronze): Complete a Job as a member of a Crew.

Full Refund (10G/Bronze): Kill the thief that mugged you.

Dialing Digits (5G/Bronze): Call for gang backup for the first time.

American Dream (10G/Bronze): Own an Apartment, Garage and an Insured Vehicle.





