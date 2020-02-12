GTA 5 Serial Killer Easter egg guide: How to find the Infinity Killer clues

With all the sub-plots and side stories running through the game, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that there's a GTA 5 Serial Killer lurking somewhere in San Andreas. However, Merle Abrahams - or the Infinity Killer, as he's known to the authorities - is possibly the creepiest character to haunt the Grand Theft Auto universe since Eddie Low back in the days of GTA 4. Merle's backstory is told through a series of clues hidden around Blaine County, and by tracking them down you can piece together his deeds and discover the final resting place for those who fell victim to his schemes. This morbid and gruesome tale has no impact on the main story of GTA 5, but it is there to follow for those so inclined to discover the GTA 5 Serial Killer Easter egg and learn of his atrocities.

GTA 5 Serial Killer: The Notes

The Sandy Shores Buildings

1-3: “Merle Abrahams, the suspected Infinity Killer, passed away last night in Bolingbroke Penitentiary while awaiting trial for abduction and torture. Abrahams, 57, was suspected to be responsible for the Infinity Murders, a series of disappearances that happened 5 years ago. Police believed the 8 victims, who were all single young men who were killed while jogging, were all murdered by the same person and had circumstantial evidence linking Mr. Abrahams to the victims. No bodies were ever found and Abrahams never confessed, although he did admit to a weird obsession to the number 8.”

On The Rocks in the Senora Desert

4: Just west of the alien and UFO graffiti area in the Senora Desert, you can find this set of large white rocks that have the number 8 written on them along with a short and extremely creepy rhyme. It reads:

“One is done

Two was fun

Three tried to run

Four called mom

Fives not alive

Six is nix

Sevens in heaven

8 won’t wait.”

5. If you go a little bit south of the previous set of rocks, you will come across another large grouping with some more of the number 8 written on them. Here you will find another short riddle written that reads:

“They want me they can have

But they’ll never get my people

Even though I shall leave them sign enough

Where they put me”

The Bolingbroke Penitentiary

Since the newspaper article mentioned that Merle was placed in prison and that’s where he died, it makes since that he would leave his next clue there. Getting into the prison can be a little tricky for as soon as you step inside, you will have a swarm of police on you. Use a helicopter or parachute to drop in and then fight your way to find the markings.

Look to the open yard where the prisons are hanging out in the fenced area and you will find a set of walls in the middle of the courtyard. On one of the walls there, you will find a note that reads:

“Where water meets land and fire once spewed forth

There the infinite 8 shall stay

Until I return”

You can also see another marking just below the clue that is a more in-depth drawing of the one found in the burned out building. With this drawing, you can clearly see that it is a map of the area north of Paleto Bay. Merle wasn’t as smart as he thought he was.

GTA 5 Serial Killer: The Bodies

Each of the 8 bodies can be found in the small grouping of islands just north of Paleto Bay, all of which are under water and wrapped up in plastic, lying on the bottom of the ocean. You can’t interact with them in any way, but if the morbid curiosity strikes you, here is where each of the 8 bodies can be found.

