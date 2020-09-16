Fortnite Weather Station location: Where to visit the Weather Station as Storm

If you're trying to find the Fortnite Weather Station location to visit as Storm, then you've been making decent progress through the battle pass and have unlocked Storm as a playable character at level 60. This also opens up her set of Fortnite Awakening challenges, and to kick things off your first task is to:

Stage 1 of 3 - Visit the Weather Station as Storm

The Fortnite Weather Station has featured in previous challenges, and is also a long established location to find Fortnite helicopters, so it's possible that you've been here before even if you didn't know the purpose of the buildings. However, we also appreciate that not everyone knows all of the landmarks around Fortnite inside out, so if you're not exactly sure where you need to visit with Storm then we're here to direct you to the Fortnite Weather Station location.

Fortnite Weather Station location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Weather Station location is in the mountains on the way up to the peak of Mount Kay, found to the east of Misty Meadows and just south of Catty Corner. Although you can get up there at any time, it's much easier to glide down from the battle bus so you don't have to do any climbing to reach it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll see a cluster of several buildings and a helipad once you arrive at the Fortnite Weather Station, tucked on the corner of a ledge in the shadow of the mountain peak. This area should all count as part of the Fortnite Weather Station location, but if you want to be sure then approach either of the structures with satellite dishes on top and look for the challenge complete notification to appear. Once you've received that, you're on your way to unlocking the built-in emote for Storm and beating their Awakening challenges.