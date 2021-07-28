Fortnite: visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf and Unremarkable shack

Fortnite wants you to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf and Unremarkable Shack for one of the week 8 Fortnite quests. So if you're looking to locate these out of the way locations on the map we can help you find them. Just get ready for a trek if you were planning on ticking it all off in one go.

It's all down to Swamp Stalker, who wants you to check out these secluded areas as possible hideout locations, and will pay you 30,000 XP for effort involved. If you want the reward, and are ready to travel, then read on as we outline where to go to keep ol' Swampy happy.

Where to visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf and Unremarkable Shack in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic)

Coral Cove Base Camp Golf Unremarkable Shack

As you can see those locations involve quite the trek over the length of the island. So it's a good job there's no 'in a single match' to this particular Fortnite challenge. That would basically be impossible given travel times and circle shrinking. Fortunately, all you have to do here is visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Golf and Unremarkable Shack, eventually, full stop. Coral Cove and Unremarkable Shack are obviously the best place to start as, if the circle is in your favor, you can probably grab them both in one go, and then tick off Base Camp Golf in another match. Base Camp Golf is also on a mountain, meaning it'll be far, far easier to drop onto than climb up to.

Here's a bit more info on how to find each location:

Coral Cove - Head to the A2 and B2 part of the map and look for the islands and sands to the west of Coral Castle. Base Camp Golf - It's best to reach this from the bus. Drop down to the mountain top in G7 and look for the scattering of tents in the snow. Unremarkable Shack - Get to the island in D1 and look for, unsurprisingly, a very unremarkable shack partly built into the side of a small hill.

