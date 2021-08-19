Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations - where to find them in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs

Finding a Fortnite vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs is the main order of business here, though we're not sure exactly why you'd want to do that – perhaps it develops strange properties over time, as it's unlikely to improve with age like a fine wine. Whatever the reason for finding it is, that's your task in Fortnite and we're here to help you complete it. You only need to grab one of them, but if you're looking to collect a Fortnite vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs then we've got all of the locations for you to take your pick from.

Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations in Catty Corner

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are four Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations in Catty Corner, down in the southeast corner of the map, with two around the main building and the other two near the gas station. You can find them all in these places:

On the east side of the main workshop building To the southwest of the main workshop building near the campfire On the northeast corner of the gas station shop near the dumpster On the south side of the gas station workshop next to the dumpster

Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations in Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's also another four Fortnite vintage can of cat food locations in Craggy Cliffs, up on the north coast of the island, with a 50/50 split between the east and west sides of the area. Here's where to look for them:

By the rocks in the corner of the parking lot next to Sticks restaurant In the storage garage connect to NOMS On the west side of the Sticks packing building next to some boxes In the south east boat storage building by some crates

