Where to find Fortnite Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farm

Knowing where to find the Fortnite Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farm landmarks will help you out with a week 4 challenge. You need to plant a Reality Seed at either of these locations to complete the quest, which’ll get you some XP as a reward. Reality Seeds are a relatively new addition to Fortnite and allow you to grow your own loot, so not only will you complete a challenge by planting one in the right spot, you’ll also be helping yourself in a future match! Here’s where you can find the Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farm landmarks in Fortnite.

Fortnite Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farm locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Sunflower’s Saplings and Fungi Farms are two landmarks on the Fortnite map that are not marked, so you’ll just need to know where to find them. Use the map above and the descriptions below to help:

Sunflower’s Saplings: A little tree sapling farm in the northern half of the map that’s pretty much right in the middle of Sleepy Sound, The Daily Bugle, and Coney Crossroads.

A little tree sapling farm in the northern half of the map that’s pretty much right in the middle of Sleepy Sound, The Daily Bugle, and Coney Crossroads. Fungi Farm: As the name suggests, a farm with lots of glowing mushrooms that’s southwest of Greasy Grove on the western side of the map.

How to plant a reality seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To complete one of the week 4 Fortnite quests, you need to plant a Reality Seed in either Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm – not both. It’s a nice and simple objective, but you’ll need to know where to find a Reality Seed first. There are a few locations that these seeds can be found but around the Reality Tree is the most obvious and you should be able to find one there – make sure you read our Fortnite Reality Seeds guide to learn more about them. Once you’ve picked a seed up, head to either Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm and place your seed in a clear area. The quest objective only requires you to plant a seed, but if you let it grow, it’ll eventually bloom some loot! If you’ve gone to the Reality Tree to get yourself a seed, Fungi Farms is definitely the better option as it's the closest of the two locations. However, if you managed to get a Reality Seed up towards Logjam Lotus (another good place to find them), then Sunflower’s Saplings is the closest location, but is still quite a trek! See if you can grab a car to speed things up.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Runaway Boulders | Fortnite wind tunnel at The Screwballer | Fortnite geysers | Fortnite Diving Boards | Fortnite melee weapon | Fortnite Darth Vader | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Nindo challenges | Fortnite Island Hopper quests | Fortnite Parkour Universe challenge | Fortnite Star Wars weapons