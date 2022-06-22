Fortnite Island Hopper quests and rewards explained

The Island Hopper Fortnite quests are now in the game, a set of six challenges tied, appropriately, to the Island Hopper playlist, a set of community-made Creative game modes that players can explore and enjoy! Completing these new Fortnite challenges can earn players six different rewards and a whole load of XP, though you'll have to get used to all the new Island Hopper game modes in the process - not to mention that even once you know what to do, you'll need to find out the best way to do it. We've got all the Fortnite Island Hopper quests listed in detail below, along with details on the game modes, as well as the rewards you'll get for completing them.

All new Fortnite Island Hopper game modes and how to play them

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's a total of six Creative game modes listed under the new Island Hopper playlist in Fortnite, listed below:

Fortnite Creative Codes (Image credit: Epic Games) For more gameplay modes, use our curated Fortnite Creative codes!

You can click on any of the above game modes or scroll down to find out more about them, but keep in mind they're here for a limited time - and will be gone (along with the associated challenges) by July 6 at 10 AM ET. All of them can be accessed in their own, prominently displayed playlist when you're choosing your game mode, just under the main Fortnite game types.

Between them all, the Island Hopper game modes represent a fairly diverse section of types of play, featuring various fun twists and turns on the recognised Fortnite formula. Understanding one doesn't mean understanding all of them, so we'll cover them below in basic detail, so you know what to expect.

One Trigger 100 Days

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A PvE experience that's all about "survival in the sky", in which players start on a tiny trigger that can be struck to generate resources. The goal here is to keep enduring and eventually make it to a boss fight, evoking a kind of Fortnite-spin on Minecraft and mods like Skyblock.

Parkour Universe

(Image credit: Epic Games)

An elaborate, slippy, slidey playground made of different courses based around running, jumping and climbing. It's basically a series of obstacle courses for players to stretch their parkour skills in, a fun - if challenging - combat-free experience.

Blimp Wars 1000 (Ghost VS Shadow)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Blimp Wars is a huge 12v12 arena based on leaping between… well, blimps, obviously, which provides an exciting backdrop to a pretty chaotic conflict. With everything set high in the air, falling off a ledge can prove fatal, fast.

Color Dash

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Though everybody's in cars, this is a different kind of race - you're all in a massive arena made of coloured tiles and must park yourself on the right one when told to. Of course, another player can always try and bumper-car you off it, so… watch out for that.

Ultimate Murder Mystery

(Image credit: Epic Games)

A Fortnite spin on social deduction games like Gary's Mod TTT, Werewolf or Among Us, Ultimate Murder Mystery has players as either Hunters, Sheriffs or Innocents - and the Sheriff has to find out who the Hunters are before all the innocents are dead. How hard could it be?

Prop Hunt: Modern Mall

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Prop Hunt is a well-recognised gaming phenomenon, but if you're not familiar - half the players are disguised as objects found around the map, and must hide or blend in to the environment until the match is over, all while the other players try and work out which coffee cups and rubber ducks are actually people.

Island Hopper quests and challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are six challenges attached to the Island Hopper event, specifically one tied to each of the above game modes, and for completing certain objectives or tasks within them. Here's the full list:

Collect 3000 Resources in PvE One Trigger

Unlock 3 Achievements in Parkour Universe

Collect 50 coins or get 5 melee eliminations in Ultimate Murder Mystery

Use 8 Vending Machines in Blimp Wars

Unlock 4 Achievements in Color Dash

Eliminate 3 Prop Opponents in Prop Hunt - Mall

Each of these challenges will offer you 10k XP when completed, so running through them all will get you a good deal of the way through the Battle Pass. Some are fairly comprehensible at first glance - killing 3 Prop Opponents, for example - while others, like those based around "Achievements", make more sense once you're in the game, as Parkour Universe and Color Dash are filled with various objectives players can complete while they explore.

Island Hopper rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Aside from the experience - or just the fun of play - there are six different rewards players can get by completing the above quests, listed below. It doesn't matter which ones you complete - any combination will get you the rewards mentioned, though you'll have to beat them all for the final prize.

1 Island Hopper Quest completed: Raven Spray and GG Emoticon

and 3 Island Hopper Quests completed: Tropical Infrared Wrap and Ravage Spray

and 6 Island Hopper Quests completed: Macaw Darkwings Back Bling and Tropic's Beak Pickaxe

Obviously there's a lot to earn, though keep in mind the July 6th deadline/cut-off point mentioned at the start - if you haven't obtained all these items by then, you're not going to.

Fortnite Ballers | Fortnite Grapple Gloves | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite Reality Seeds | Fortnite Groovy Grove | Fortnite crashed IO Airships | Fortnite Zero Point | Fortnite Indiana Jones | Fortnite Spider-Man Zero | Fortnite Among Us back bling | Fortnite Dragon Rune Lance | Fortnite Darth Vader