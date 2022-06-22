How to complete Fortnite Nindo challenges for Naruto items

Fortnite Nindo challenges have arrived for a limited time, allowing you to earn exclusive Naruto-themed rewards by completing objectives as you play. Confusingly, none of this can be found in Fortnite and you must instead head to the dedicated ‘The Nindo 2022’ website and sign in to start logging your progress. Completing each of the four character-themed paths – from Itachi to Orochimaru – will get you some exclusive in-game rewards, including the Manda Glider for completing all four. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Nindo Naruto event, including how to join the ninja paths and how to complete their challenges.

How to join The Nindo event in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) To get access to the Fortnite Nindo challenges so that you can start progressing and get their rewards, you’ll need to go to this Fortnite Nindo website from Epic Games (opens in new tab). Sign in with your linked Epic Games account and you’ll be all set to start making progress with those challenges in Fortnite.

Nothing about this limited-time Naruto Shippuden event shows up actually in the game, so it’s difficult to tell how much longer the event is running or how much progress you’ve made – they’re not like Fortnite quests or other in-game challenges in that regard. The event ends at 11:59pm EST on July 7 – that’s 8:59pm PST, 4:59am BST on July 8, and 5:59am CEST also on July 8. Keep the Nindo event webpage handy to check how much time and click the ‘Check My Stats’ button to see how you’re doing for each objective – speaking of which…

How to complete the Fortnite Nindo challenges (Image: © Epic Games) The Fortnite Nindo challenges are split across four paths, each linked to a Naruto character – Itachi, Gaara, Hinata, and Orochimaru. Each path has only one challenge objective and completing it awards a badge, but you must complete the challenge multiple times to earn lots of badges for each path. Earn 10 badges for a given path to fully complete it. Importantly, these challenges can only be completed in solos, duos, trios, and squads versions of Fortnite Battle Royale and Zero Build. Here are the four challenges paths for The Nindo event in Fortnite:

Path of Itachi – Finish matches in the top six or better: Every five top-six finishes will get you one Itachi badge. This is by far the hardest Nindo challenge as placing that high in Fortnite matches can be difficult and time-consuming.

Every five top-six finishes will get you one Itachi badge. This is by far the hardest Nindo challenge as placing that high in Fortnite matches can be difficult and time-consuming. Path of Gaara – Survive Storm circles: Every 24 Storm circles you survive will award one Gaara badge. You’ll progress this challenge just by playing and surviving.

Every 24 Storm circles you survive will award one Gaara badge. You’ll progress this challenge just by playing and surviving. Path of Hinata – Catch fish: Every 20 fish you catch will get you one Hinata badge. Find a fishing rod and get reeling.

Every 20 fish you catch will get you one Hinata badge. Find a fishing rod and get reeling. Path of Orochimaru – Eliminate enemy players: Every 18 eliminations will grant one Orochimaru badge. That’s a lot of enemies to eliminate so make sure you’re not just hiding.

Some of these challenges are incredibly grindy and will take a long time to complete. Be prepared to play a lot of Fortnite over the next couple of weeks if you really want that Manda Glider. However, you can get a few rewards along the way, including massive XP chunks that will help you level up that Fortnite Season 3 battle pass.

Fortnite Nindo Naruto rewards

As previously mentioned, each of the four Nindo paths has its own set of rewards that you’ll earn as you collect badges and complete paths. Here are all the rewards you can get as well as how to get them:

Shocked Itachi Emoticon: Earn one Itachi badge.

Earn one Itachi badge. Focused Gaara Emoticon: Earn one Gaara badge.

Earn one Gaara badge. Byakugan Hinata Emoticon: Earn one Hinata badge.

Earn one Hinata badge. Orochimaru's Smile Emoticon: Earn one Orochimaru badge.

Earn one Orochimaru badge. 20,000 XP: Earn five badges for a path. This reward is in all paths, so if you earn five badges for all four paths, you’ll get a total of 80,000 XP.

Earn five badges for a path. This reward is in all paths, so if you earn five badges for all four paths, you’ll get a total of 80,000 XP. Akatsuki Wrap: Complete any path by earning 10 badges for one path.

Complete any path by earning 10 badges for one path. Manda Glider: Complete all four paths by earning 10 badges for each of them.

Once you’ve earned enough badges to unlock a reward, it’ll automatically go into your Epic Games account (be aware that this can take up to an hour) for you to equip in Fortnite.

