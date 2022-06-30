Where to find Fortnite E-11 Blasters and Star Wars weapons

Fortnite Star Wars weapons are back in the battle royale again, with Fortnite E-11 Blasters being the main gun you'll be able to get your hands on, though a rare lightsaber can also be collected from a particular NPC. You'll find these weapons in and around Imperial Docking Bays, which are important locations for a number of the Fortnite quests that are currently running. You can acquire them through combat or peaceful means, and we've got the lowdown on all of the Fortnite Star Wars weapons locations for whichever approach you prefer.

Fortnite Imperial Docking Bays locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are now a total of five Fortnite Imperial Docking Bays found across the island, which are useful for a number of Star Wars-themed quests. We've tagged them all on the Fortnite map above, and have a further description for where each of them are located:

Imperial Docking Bay Vega: Northwest of Sleepy Sound

Northwest of Sleepy Sound Imperial Docking Bay Alpha: West of Logjam Lotus

West of Logjam Lotus Imperial Docking Bay Deimos: Southwest of Coney Crossroads

Southwest of Coney Crossroads Imperial Docking Bay Eclipse: Southeast of Greasy Grove

Southeast of Greasy Grove Imperial Docking Bay Radar: Northeast of The Joneses

Look at the first letters for each of those codenames and what do they spell out? VADER, of course! The reason for this will become clear shortly.

How to get Fortnite Star Wars weapons (Image: © Epic Games) There are two ways to get Fortnite Star Wars weapons, with the first being to visit one of the five Imperial Docking Bays. Within each of them you'll find two or three Imperial Chests, and searching them will reveal a Fortnite E-11 Blaster to add to your arsenal. These have unlimited ammunition, but if you fire it too many times in succession then it'll overheat and you'll have to wait out a cooldown phase before it will fire again. The other Star Wars weapon is the lightsaber carried by Fortnite Darth Vader, who will appear in one of the Imperial Docking Bays at random in each match. If you look for his Lambda-class Shuttle swooping past the battle bus at the start of the match, you should be able to see where he lands so you can chase him down, and there will also be a beam of blue light to lead you to his location. Defeat Vader in combat to reveal his lightsaber for collection, and there will also be several Stormtroopers flanking him who drop E-11 Blasters when defeated.

