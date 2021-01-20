Where is Predator in Fortnite - How to find Predator and defeat them

Where is the Predator in Fortnite and how do you defeat the Predator when you find him? The Mysterious Pod has brought a new challenge and there's a lot to do to complete the Jungle Hunters quest that arrived with update 15.21 in Fortnite. We've got everything you need to know about the Predator Fortnite challenges here, so you don't have to be alienated from the new addition.

Where is Predator in Fortnite?

First up is the big question most people are wondering: where is Predator in Fortnite and where does he spawn? Thankfully, he's not roaming around the entire map hunting down players and aliens alike.

To find the Fortnite Predator spawn location, you want to head to Stealthy Stronghold. Predator can be found throughout the compound, attacking anyone who steps foot within. He'll frequently turn invisible and run from player to player though, so he won't hang around in one spot for too long.

How to defeat Predator in Fortnite

Taking Predator down isn't an easy job. When you're in Stealthy Stronghold, along with competing against all the other players hunting for him, you need to constantly be on your guard because in true Predator fashion, he can go invisible. Crank your audio up and pay close attention for the sneaky supe.

When you do spot Predator, chances are he's going to be heading for you. You can't hide from him, so you can either flee if you're not well-equipped to take him on, or you can fire back at him. Predator has a lot of health and shields though, so unless you're wielding some seriously high-power weaponry, chances are he'll flee and you'll have to chase after him before you can kill him.

Upon death, Predator will drop his cloaking device, which allows you to wear and go invisible. Don't switch away from the item on your hotbar though because if you do, you'll be visible again and it has a lengthy recharge time before you can re-use it.

Fortnite Jungle Hunter quests and skin

Alongside Predator being in the game as an AI-controlled boss, you can also unlock the Predator skin for use on your own character. To unlock it, you simply need to defeat Predator yourself. Easier said than done, but with enough tries it's definitely possible. Here's a full list of the Jungle Hunter quests in Fortnite, with tips for completing each one:

Talk with Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy

Beef Boss is south-east of Stealthy Stronghold, near a food truck directly north of Pleasant Park.

Remedy is directly east of Beef Boss, in a house on the next hill.

Dummy just south of Beef Boss, near the big tree.

Find the mysterious pod

Predator's mysterious pod is within Stealthy Stronghold, and can be found in the north-west quadrant.

Complete a Bounty as Predator

For this, you just need to unlock the Predator skin, then complete any bounty.

Spend 30s within 10m of a player as Predator

With Predator's cloaking device, go invisible and lurk around an enemy player for 30 seconds without them spotting you.

Deal 100 damage while thermal is active as Predator

This is an interesting one. While playing as Predator, you need to find and eat a Thermal Fish, then deal 100 damage to other players.

Completing all of these quests will net you a series of rewards, including a legendary pickaxe and emote, so don't dawdle and good luck!

