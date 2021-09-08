Fortnite Mole - how to spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt and confront the Mole

The Fortnite Mole has been causing problems for some time, revealing the Imagined Order's secret plans to the aliens and interfering with Doctor Slone's work to take back control of the island. After weeks of investigations this turncoat has finally been identified as Maven, so now it's up to you to take action in Fortnite and stop them from causing any more damage. The final battle with the extraterrestrials is about to take place at the Fortnite live event, so everything needs to be dealt with by then to ensure that IO is victorious. With that in mind, this is how you spoil the sabotage attempt of the Fortnite Mole, and where you need to go to confront them.

How to Spoil the Mole's Sabotage Attempt in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To spoil the Mole's sabotage attempt in Fortnite, you need to head to Corny Complex where the IO base has been ripped apart and is floating around on various islands. You're searching for a countermeasure device to disable, which looks like a large metal orb.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find several of these on the underside of the floating island directly southeast of the main red barn island, and if you go through the hole in the floor under the stairs inside the smaller barn on this island you can access a bunker beneath it. Head to the west side of this lower level where the base has been ripped open, and at the edge you'll see a countermeasure device you can interact with to stop the sabotage attempt of the Fortnite Mole.

How to Confront the Mole in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Now that you've thwarted their plans, your next step is to go and confront the Fortnite Mole directly. You'll find Maven at Dinky Dish, which is one of the Fortnite satellite stations towards the northeast of the island between Craggy Cliffs and Steamy Stacks. Once you arrive at this Imagined Order base, go to the main building on the north side and head to the upstairs floor, where you should find the Fortnite Mole patrolling around. Simply approach and interact with Maven, then follow the prompts to confront them and complete this final quest. Be aware that once the dialogue is finished you'll automatically initiate a duel, so be prepared for a fight and make sure you go to find the Fortnite Mole early in a match before another player takes them out.

