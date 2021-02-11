Fortnite Love Potion locations - Where to collect Grimbles' love potion and deliver it

The Fortnite love potion quest involves collecting it from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold, then delivering it to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town. Grimbles the Gnome, the creator of this romantic concoction, isn't asking much then - just run around half the map to tick off two appearances for the love potion in the Fortnite Week 11 quests.

At least you have some options, being able to collect the Fortnite Love potion, which looks like a large shield potion with a pinky purple hue, in either Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold. Once you have it you'll need to deliver the potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town. If you're trying to discover this amorous liquor in Fortnite then let us assist you, as we've found all of the Fortnite love potion locations, as well as identified where to deliver it once you have it in your possession.

Collect the Fortnite Love Potion locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first part of this quest sends you to collect Grimbles' love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold, and we've marked all three Fortnite love potion locations on the map above. However, you only need to grab one of these concoctions, so pick whichever is most convenient depending on where you currently are on the island.

Collect the Fortnite Love Potion - Fort Crumpet

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fort Crumpet is northwest of Sweaty Sands, and in the northwest corner of the central tower at ground floor level you'll find the Fortnite love potion on a table behind a sign and a rope barrier.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Collect the Fortnite Love Potion - Coral Castle

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the west side of Coral Castle is a green hill, and if you follow the path up it you'll reach a large conch shrine surrounded by carved stone heads. Go around to the back of the shrine, where you'll find the Fortnite love potion sat on the ground behind it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Collect the Fortnite Love Potion - Stealthy Stronghold

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the west side of the central mound inside the walls of Stealthy Stronghold is a small ruin, and inside at ground level you'll find the Fortnite love potion.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deliver the Fortnite Love Potion locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found yourself a Fortnite love potion, the next part of the quest asks you to deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town. Again, you only need to go to one of these locations, though they're pretty close to each other so it won't make a huge difference which one you pick. When you arrive at your destination to deliver the Fortnite love potion, you'll see an outline of the jar that you can interact with to drop it off.

Deliver the Fortnite Love Potion - Slurpy Swamp

(Image credit: Epic Games)

In Slurpy Swamp, head to the upper floor in the northeast corner of the main factory building, where you'll find a bear inside an isolation chamber. You'll need to break through one of the walls to deliver the Fortnite love potion.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Deliver the Fortnite Love Potion - Shanty Town

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Shanty Town is located directly west from Slurpy Swamp near the coast, and inside the southeast corner building you'll see a bear on a bed waiting for you to deliver the Fortnite love potion.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

