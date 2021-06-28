Fortnite Loki skin rolling out for Fortnite Crew members this week

A Fortnite Loki skin is on the way, and your only way to start playing as the God of Mischief is to sign up for the Fortnite Crew.

The Fortnite Loki skin will go live for Fortnite Crew members at about 5 pm PDT / 8 pm EDT on June 30 / 1 am BST on July 1. More specifically, you'll get the Loki Laufeyson Outfit, the matching Loki's Cape Back Bling, the Loki's Scepter Pickaxe (complete with Mind Stone at the center), the Chitauri Chariot Glider, and the Loki's Welcoming Load Screen. While the adopted prince of Asgard is having a moment as a protagonist thanks to the Loki Disney Plus series, this set takes us way back to Loki's MCU introduction as a villain in the original The Avengers film.

Loki's arrival comes complete with a cute yet horrifying introduction video, in which he tries to invite Bendie (the wacky inflatable arm waving man character) to sit next to him on the Battle Bus but underestimates the pokey-ness of his poorly placed scepter. The best part of the video is how Red Jade clearly notices the tragedy unfolding from one row back but then looks away like nothing happened. They're all going to be shooting at each other in a minute or two anyway, so it's not really that big a deal if somebody gets deflated a little early, right?

The Loki bundle rolling out this week comes along with the usual set of rewards for Fortnite Crew subscribers, including instant access to the paid tiers of the Battle Pass and a monthly stipend of 1,000 V-Bucks (paid out based on when you signed up, not on when the monthly content drop arrives). If you subscribe before the July pack goes live, you'll also be able to unlock the June Crew Pack to get Mecha Cuddle Master at no extra cost.

