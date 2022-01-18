Where to find Fortnite Klombos and what do they do

Fortnite Klombos are the newest wildlife to join the varied menagerie in the battle royale, but they stand out from all the rest of the animals as these huge beasts are absolute units. As the meta continues to be switched up in Fortnite Chapter 3, you'll see these gentle giants pottering around the island and hoovering up everything in their sight – just make sure you don't anger them as aside from end of season boss battles we've never had to contend with something this size in Fortnite before. If you're ready to meet them, we've got all of the Fortnite Klombos locations and a lowdown on what they do.

Fortnite Klombos locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Klombos spawn at a number of locations around the island at random, and although there are multiple creatures in each match it isn't possible to say exactly where they will appear. We've marked a selection of known Fortnite Klombos locations on the map above, and your best bet for encountering a beast is to glide over one of the marked areas at a height from the battle bus, until you spot it roaming around below and can skydive down for an encounter.

What do Klombos do in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Klombos generally wander around the island hoovering up scenery, then shooting items or weapons out of the blowhole on their head to land nearby – if you collect the bright blue Klomberries from bushes then feed them to the Klombos it'll speed this process up and potentially net you some rare loot. You can also run up the tail and along the back of the Klombo to reach their blowhole, which will launch you up into the air so you can redeploy your glider and rotate to a different area of the island.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Klombos are generally passive and friendly creatures, but be wary of damaging them as this will cause them to become enraged and glow. When in this state they'll charge into any players close enough to hit and inflict damage, while launching explosive fireballs at those further away, though eventually the anger will wear off and they've become placid again. You can potentially use this to your advantage if you see a Klombo at a distance with an opponent near them, as a few well-placed shots will send it into a rage to attack your enemy.

