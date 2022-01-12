FIFA 22 Versus replaces FUT Freeze and here’s all you need to know

Goodbye FIFA 22 Futmas and FIFA 22 Freeze, hello FIFA 22 Versus. Old-school Christmas campaigns were tossed into the trash for FIFA 22, and replaced by a promo that saw 'Ice' and 'Fire' cards released for a selection of big names. Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus and Adama Traore were three of the popular players involved, and below we explain how it all worked – and provide you with the complete FIFA 22 Versus cards list.

What is FIFA 22 Versus?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Versus was a one-week campaign which offered new ‘Ice’ and ‘Fire’ cards for a select group of players. The 'Fire’ cards were available in packs from Friday, December 10 to Monday, December 13, at which point they were replaced by ‘Ice’ cards until Friday, December 17.

“Fire in the belly or ice in the veins? Welcome to FUT Versus in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, where the biggest of rivals clash on the pitch to see who comes out on top,” said publisher EA. “From opposing playing styles to the fiercest match-ups in world football, FUT Versus celebrates the opposing forces in football with special limited-time content in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.”

Whether you choose the Ice or Fire version of a particular player, all cards in the campaign offer a significant upgrade. Take Gabriel Jesus. His base item features an overall rating of 83, with notable stats such as 84 pace, 81 shooting and 86 dribbling. His Versus Fire item jumps that OVR to 89, a leap of six attribute points, and boasts 93 pace (+9), 87 shooting (+6) and 91 dribbling (+5). His Versus Ice item offers the same dribbling boost, but pace (89) is sacrificed to a degree in favour of shooting (91).

The key difference often applies to skill moves and weak foot. Jesus' Ice item hosts 4-star skill moves and 4-star weak foot, while his Fire item offers 5-star skill moves, but only 3-star weak foot. Similarly, Christian Pulisic (LW, Chelsea, 87) was one of three players to have both items released on day one of the promo. His Ice item has 5-star skill moves, while his Fire item boasts 5-star weak foot.

What are the most expensive FIFA 22 Versus prices?

(Image credit: EA)

When we posted this guide on launch night, Jesus’ Fire card was shifting for 1.56 million on the transfer market; once his Ice card emerged, the Fire version dropped down to 1.24 million. That's a hefty loss if you invested on night one. As I write this on Wednesday, January 12, Jesus's Fire card is the more expensive of the two, at 815,000 coins. [All prices here are taken from the PS5/PS4 transfer market.]

Other than Jesus, the most expensive Fire cards are Federico Valverde (CM, Real Madrid, 87) at 528,000 coins and Marcus Rashford (LM, Manchester United, 88) for 420,000 coins. It's the same story on the Ice side of things, with Jesus shifting for 494,000 coins, and Valverde going for 435,000 coins, while you need to find 335,000 coins down the back of your digital sofa in order to snaffle the ice-cool version of Rashford.

Is this the end for FIFA 22 Freeze and FIFA 22 Futmas?

(Image credit: EA)

Futmas was the long-standing, and much-loved, festive FIFA campaign which saw surprise new items released each day, and gifted players free stuff just for signing into the Web App. It was wildly popular, yet shockingly dumped last year in favour of FIFA 21 Freeze, where select players were upgraded due to their ice-cool temperaments. Or something. That campaign launched on Friday, December 11 2020, and ran for the rest of the month. But alas, FIFA 22 Freeze and FIFA 22 Futmas are both non-starters, and you'll have to wait until FIFA 23 – or whatever EA's next football game ends up being called – for any hope of seeing either again.

Is there a FIFA 22 Versus SBC or objectives challenge?

(Image credit: EA)

Inevitably, yes. Almost all EA promos that launch on a Friday night deliver cards which can’t be found in packs or on the transfer market, and instead are unlocked via Squad Building Challenges (SBC) or in-game objectives. As of Friday, December 10, FIFA 22 Versus had added four new items in this way.

The first FIFA 22 Versus SBC was for Christian Pulisic, and gave a hint of how the campaign dynamic will work once all cards are in the wild. Complete the SBC and you got to choose either his Ice or Fire card. Both are rated 87 overall, a boost of five points from his standard card, and both share a 93 pace rating. (Sensible, as otherwise everyone would choose the faster card.) Pulisic’ Ice card features 75 shooting, 87 passing, and 5-star skill moves, while his Fire card has 78 passing, 90 dribbling, and 5-star weak foot.

Pulisic' SBC was followed up on Monday, December 13 with one for Dries Mertens (CF, Napoli, 86).

Two FIFA 22 Versus objectives rewards were also available, until 6pm on Friday, December 17. These are for either Fire or Ice versions of Nicola Tagliafico (LB, Ajax, 86) and Everton (LM, Benfica, 86).

Where can I see the full FIFA 22 Versus cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

Right here, right now. As of Wednesday, January 12, the complete FIFA 22 Versus cards list – all of whom have both Ice and Fire versions – is as follows:

Gabriel Jesus (ST, Manchester City) - 89

Marcus Rashford (LM, Manchester United) - 88

Jules Kounde (CB, Sevilla) - 87

Federino Valverde (CM, Real Madrid) - 87

Christian Pulisic (LW, Chelsea) - 87 [SBC only]

Joe Gomez (CB, Liverpool) - 87

Nicolas Tagliafico (LB, Ajax) - 86 [objectives only]

Angel Correa (ST, Atletico Madrid) - 86

Adama Traore (LB, Wolves) - 86

Everton (LM, Benfica) - 86 [objectives only]

Dries Mertens (CF, Napoli) - 86 [SBC only]

Roberto Pereyra (CM, Udinese) - 85

Kevin Mbabu (RB, Wolfsburg) - 85

Nico Schulz (LB, Dortmund) - 85

Alexis Claude-Maurice (CAM, Nice) - 84

