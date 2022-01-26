FIFA 22 TOTY card list and prices guide

The FIFA 22 TOTY (Team Of The Year) has landed, and it’s bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo – but glad tidings if you’re a fan of Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. That star-crossed trio forms the front three of FIFA 22’s ultimate Ultimate Team, while there are also spots on the elite roster for Kevin de Bruyne and Gigi Donnarumma. Who else makes the cut, and what do these incredible cards cost? All is revealed in your FIFA 22 TOTY guide.

The complete FIFA 22 TOTY cards list

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK, Paris SG, 96)

Achraf Hakimi (RB, Paris SG, 93)

Marquinhos (CB, Paris SG, 95)

Ruben Dias (CB, Manchester City, 97)

Joao Cancelo (LB, Manchester City, 94)

N’golo Kante (CDM, Chelsea, 96)

Jorginho (CM, Chelsea, 97)

Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City, 96)

Lionel Messi (RW, Paris SG, 98)

Kylian Mbappe (ST, Paris SG, 97)

Robert Lewandowski (ST, FC Bayern, 98)

FIFA 22 TOTY prices and player profiles

Below are profiles of all eleven FIFA 22 TOTY players, as well as what their souped-up mega cards will cost you. All prices are correct on PlayStation as of Wednesday, January 26.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: GK, Paris SG, 96

Card price: 493,000 coins

The Italian stopper had a barnstorming Euro 2020, leading Italy to penalty shoot-out glory against England, and earning a megabucks move to PSG. With ratings of 98 diving, 97 reflexes, 92 positioning and 90 handling, this card will see you good right through to FIFA 23 – or whatever it ends up being called.

Achraf Hakimi

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: RB, Paris SG, 93

Card price: 1,100,000 coins

Another PSG summer signing, Moroccan international Hakimi starred at Dortmund (on loan from Real Madrid) and Inter Milan before the French side coughed up 60 million Euros for his services. A 99 pace ratings ensures this card’s mega value, along with scores of 92 standing tackle, 92 interceptions, and 99 stamina.

Marquinhos

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: CB, Paris SG, 95

Card price: 2,600,000 coins

The Brazilian makes it three PSG players in a row to kick off the FIFA 22 TOTY, but Marquinhos’ path here has been very different to that of Donnarumma and Hakimi: he’s currently in his ninth season at the club, and has racked up six Ligue 1 title wins. The highlight numbers are 90 pace, 99 reactions, 99 composure, and 99 for both sliding and standing tackle.

Ruben Dias

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: CB, Manchester City, 97

Card price: 1,420,000 coins

City’s Portuguese defender breaks the Parisienne TOTY stronghold following a year in which he won the Premier League and EFL Cup, finished runner-up in the Champions League, and claimed the FWA Player Of The Year gong. His reward is a card sporting digits such as 89 sprint speed, 99 reactions, 99 defensive awareness, and 99 aggression.

Joao Cancelo

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: LB, Manchester City, 94

Card price: 1,080,000 coins

An astonishing year for Dias’ fellow countryman ensures that the entire TOTY back five comes from just two clubs. His new item boasts 95 pace along with 96 shot power and 90 long shots, having curled home some true stunners in a City shirt. An added bonus is this card placing Cancelo at left-back, rather than the traditional right-back slot found on his base item.

N’golo Kante

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: CDM, Chelsea, 96

Card price: 4,000,000 coins

Chelsea won the Champions League last spring, but that victory is only sufficient for two TOTY slots. This one is unsurprising: Kante has been a folk hero among Stamford Bridge regulars and FUT die-hards alike for half a decade. His latest super card sings with 99 ratings for balance, reactions. interceptions, defensive awareness, standing tackle, stamina and aggression. Wow.

Jorginho

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: CM, Chelsea, 97

Card price: 1,620,000 coins

FIFA 22 TOTY’s second Champions League winner is considerably more affordable than Kante, whose card regularly goes extinct. Empty your digital coin jar for the required seven figures and you’re adding supreme quality to your engine room, with attributes such as 91 acceleration, 94 reactions, 99 ball control, and 99 short and long passing.

Kevin de Bruyne

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: CM, Manchester City, 96

Card price: 2,450,000 coins

The talismanic Belgian endured a quiet start to the 2021-22 campaign but is back to his imperious best, and receives a top-drawer TOTY card to match. Snap it up to enjoy 99 ratings for vision, crossing, short passing and stamina, alongside 98 passing, 97 shot power, and 97 long shots.

Lionel Messi

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: RW, Paris SG, 98

Card price: 4,400,000 coins

We’re back in the French capital now, for the fourth of five PSG players in the Team Of The Year line-up. This marks little Leo’s first ever non-Barcelona TOTY card following his summer move west, and inevitably packs a host of 99 ratings: balance, ball control, dribbling, composure, positioning, finishing, long shots, vision, free kick accuracy, short passing, long passing, and curve.

Kylian Mbappe

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: ST, Paris SG, 97

Card price: 8,000,000 coins

The TOTY’s most expensive player sets you back almost double that of club-mate Messi. 99 sprint speed and 99 acceleration are the numbers everyone is after, and they’re further enhanced by maximum scores for reactions, dribbling, positioning, finishing and stamina. Rumours abound of a summer move, so make the most of this if you have a spare 8 million kicking around. (Lol.)

Robert Lewandowski

(Image credit: EA)

The basics: ST, FC Bayern, 98

Card price: 1,590,000 coins

Our final TOTY card is the only one not to sport the badge for PSG, Chelsea or Manchester City. Rightly so: in 2020-21 Lewa broke the record for most goals in a single Bundesliga season with 41, and finished just behind Messi in last year’s Ballon d’Or voting. The perfect Pole’s year-end item delivers 99 scores for reactions, finishing, positioning, heading accuracy, and strength, and is relatively affordable compared to his strike partners.

