FIFA 20 Twitch Prime pack: How you can get free stuff for a few months

EA doesn’t often give away Ultimate Team goodies for free, but the FIFA 20 Twitch Prime pack is an exception to that rule. Every month from March 2020 onwards Prime members get exclusive FIFA 20 content, beginning with a Twitch Prime Pack Player Pick, which we’ll explain further below. How exactly do you get these bargain bonuses? Follow the steps outlined in GR’s FIFA 20 Twitch Prime guide to find out…

- Claim your free pack by heading to the FIFA 20 loot page

(Image credit: EA)

1) Your first step towards free stuff is to register for a Twitch account in your web browser, or – if you’re already a Twitch user – sign into your account. You need to have both Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime to claim your rewards each month, so once you’re signed into Twitch Prime make sure you’re also signed into Amazon Prime.

2) From here, you should automatically be prompted to confirm that you wish to link your Twitch and Amazon accounts. Look for the big blue box that says ‘Link accounts to use loot’. If that box doesn’t appear, go to the top left of the Twitch Prime page, then click the Twitch Prime logo. That should take you to a page where you can sign into Amazon, then make the necessary link.

3) Next up, click the big square marked ‘March’ - or whichever month you’re in - to be taken through to the FIFA 20 loot page. If that doesn’t work, try this link. Hit ‘claim now’, and you’ll be prompted to sign into your EA Account. (If you don’t have one, follow these instructions to sign up.) Do that, hit ‘claim’ and the pack is all yours.

4). The March ‘Twitch Prime Pack Player Pick’ reward includes a player pick rated 81+, plus four additional gold items. Now you’ve done the above, you need to sign into the game on your console of choice - or FIFA 20 Web App - to finally claim them.

Note that if you’re not already a Twitch subscriber Prime is free for the first 30 days, but then goes up to £7.99 per month. So if you’re only signing up for the March pack then be sure to cancel well before that 30-day trial ends.

