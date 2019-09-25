FIFA 20 Ones To Watch: All confirmed OTW cards in Ultimate Team

As we've now arrived in the official launch week, EA has given us the almost complete list of FIFA 20 Ones To Watch cards that will be included in the game. This means you can take a look at which FIFA 20 OTW cards are available, as well as the vote for which rising star will become the final card to be added to the list. If you've been following our FIFA 20 review in progress, you'll know that FIFA 20 fans have plenty of special cards to look forward to this year, but out of all of them the FIFA 20 Ones To Watch are some of the most promising around – so make sure you try and track them down as soon as possible, because they're only available for a limited amount of time.
FIFA 20 Ones To Watch
FIFA 20 OTW cards will be available from September 27 - October 7 only, which is essentially the 10 days following the launch of the game. These players have stats that will improve throughout the season whenever they receive upgraded special cards like Team of the Week, Man of the Match, Hero, or any of the other possible options, and as a result, they sell for considerably higher than their normal variants.
FIFA 20 Ones To Watch are decided by the highest potential players that have made a transfer in real life this summer. For example, Eden Hazard moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid and since he's one of the best players in the world, he's earned a OTW card. Here's the full list of 23 confirmed FIFA 20 Ones To Watch:
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United
- Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona
- Christian Pulisic – Chelsea
- Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
- Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona
- Harry Maguire – Manchester United
- Hirving Lozano – Napoli
- João Félix – Atlético de Madrid
- Joelinton – Newcastle United
- Julian Brandt – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Hernández – Bayern München
- Luka Jović – Real Madrid
- Matthijs de Ligt – Piemonte Calcio
- Mauro Icardi – Paris Saint-Germain
- Nicolas Pépé – Arsenal
- Nicolò Barella – Inter
- Pablo Sarabia – Paris Saint-Germain
- Philippe Coutinho – Bayern München
- Rodri – Manchester City
- Romelu Lukaku – Inter
- Sébastien Haller – West Ham United
- Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund
- Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
FIFA 20 players will also get to to choose the final OTW player card, by voting in game or through the FUT app. The three future stars to choose between are as follows:
- Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle United
- Éder Militão – Real Madrid
- Patrick Cutrone – Wolverhampton Wanderers
So there you have it, everything we know about the FIFA 20 Ones To Watch. Keep your fingers crossed for some good pack pulls!
