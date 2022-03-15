Dying Light 2 is serving up fresh parkour challenges this week

Dying Light 2 fans can jump into new parkour challenges in the coming days, with a fresh mission available in the game as early as this week.

The first of five planned parkour activities, The City welcomes the Flying Scorpion challenge this week, accessible via the Central Loop in the Garrison district. The next four challenges begin arriving on Thursday, March 17, so you've got a couple of days to get started on sharpening those skills in the meantime.

These parkour challenges are the latest additions to Dying Light 2's slate of content. Previously, drops like the Ronin and Authority packs offered additional in-game goodies for players to tinker with.

Techland previously promised five years' worth of DLC, so as long as that holds true, we should be seeing a bevy of additional drops in the near future.

Additionally, Techland has been "seriously thinking about" a new game plus mode for Dying Light 2. Nothing has been confirmed, with Techland stating that it's "too early to promise anything yet," but it's quite possible the company is thinking of adding this extra mode to its to-do list for future content.

There's still so much to do in Dying Light 2, however, that even without a wealth of new content or a new game mode, you'll be busy long after jumping into the horror-centric adventure.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 fast travel and Metro locations | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 gear | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 map | Dying Light 2 repair weapons | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors |Dying Light 2 endings | Dying Light 2 coop | How to get the Dying Light 2 secret frying pan weapon | Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay? | Dying Light 2 length | Dying Light 2 safe codes | Dying Light 2 multiplayer fix | Dying Light 2 black screen | How to assign Factions in Dying Light 2 | Dying Light 2 new game plus | Dying Light 2 cheats