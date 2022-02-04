How to fix Dying Light 2 multiplayer if coop isn’t working

Dying Light 2 multiplayer is a little broken at the moment as players suffer coop disconnecting issues and more. You might have thought this was to do with you or your friends’ internet connections, but it turns out it’s actually on the game’s side rather than yours. Thankfully, developers Techland are on the case with an incoming Dying Light 2 patch. Here are the details on how to get your Dying Light 2 coop multiplayer fixed.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 fast travel and Metro locations | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 gear | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 map | Dying Light 2 repair weapons | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors | Dying Light 2 endings | How to get the Dying Light 2 secret frying pan weapon | Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay? | How long to beat Dying Light 2? | Dying Light 2 safe codes

How to fix Dying Light 2 coop multiplayer

(Image credit: Techland)

If you’re having issues playing Dying Light 2 coop with your friends, just know that this is a problem with the game itself and Techland is working on a fix for disconnects and other issues. If disconnecting does persist, however, you should definitely check your own internet connection to ensure it’s stable enough for prolonged multiplayer sessions.

In a series of tweets, Techland outlined the list of fixes coming to their planned patches for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with the two console patches having connection stability and coop disconnecting issues high on the list. Other coop-related issues that are ready for implementation include AI dead body replication during coop play for all platforms, and console-specific issues with stealth gameplay and immortal AI during coop play.

Hello Survivors! We have implemented some hotfixes over the weekend and will be continuing to add more in the coming days.Thank you for your incredible support and patience. Here is our plan for the upcoming week:February 6, 2022 See more

Players should note that these patch notes and plans released by Techland are for this week. There aren’t any specific details for the PC patch, but we assume it should arrive in the coming days. However, for the PlayStation and Xbox patches, they say they are aiming to submit the hotfixes to Xbox and PlayStation by the middle of this week. There is no way of knowing how long this submission and approval process will take, so it could be that the console patches become available towards the end of the week or even next week.

The list for PC fixes for Steam and Epic Games Store versions of Dying Light 2 is smaller than the console fix lists, but Techland states that PC fixes will be regular, so presumably the patches will be little and often compared to console. Techland has also listed some fixes that they’re working on but aren’t yet ready, so expect to see those in upcoming patches.