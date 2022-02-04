How to fast travel in Dying Light 2 and find Metro stations

Dying Light 2 fast travel involves finding Metro stations and faction bases you can jump between, although the mechanics aren't clearly explained. Some places are given to you in the story, some just have to be found and others involve platforming puzzles to get the power back on. A few even have enemies to clear out or are full of infected and can only be activated at night.

Fast travel might not seem like the most important thing at the start when you're sprinting over rooftops like the proverbial bat out of hell, but as your knowledge of the city increases you might want to cross safely and quickly without having to do a half-hour commute on rooftiles slick with zombie blood. That's why we've explained how to fast travel in Dying Light 2, how to find all the Metro stations, and what the limitations of it are once you unlock it.

Dying Light 2 tips | Dying Light 2 weapons and mods | Dying Light 2 radio frequency | Dying Light 2 map | Dying Light 2 Inhibitors

How to fast travel in Dying Light 2

(Image credit: Techland)

Dying Light 2 fast travel options open up a little way into the campaign, roughly 8-12 hours in (this varies a lot depending on your engagement with side activity), when you complete the section of the story that takes place solely in Old Villedor. At this point fast travel options will unlock automatically in both the Central Loop and Old Villedor sections, marked on your own map by icons with three white arrows, like a fast forward icon. Holding the cursor over those specific icons will give you the option to fast travel by holding down the X/Square button, whereupon you'll instantly teleport there.

To expand your options you'll have to find and activate other fast travel locations as you explore. Using your binoculars to scan the horizon can save you time physically covering the entire map, and if you do find a metro station make a detour to add it to your map.

Where to find Dying Light 2 Metro Stations and fast travel points

Dying Light 2 fast travel points are spread out all over the City, usually around one per map area. To find them we suggest heading up to any tall location and scouting with the binoculars - however, unlike windmills, Metro Stations tend to be very close to ground level so bear that in mind when looking for them.

As we mentioned before there are different ways to unlock Metro stations. If you're lucky, just discovering it will add it to your map. The rest will have you complete a platforming puzzle to activate several generators. On top of that some will be will taken over by Renegades, or be filled with infected and require that you come back at night. However, you don't actually have to fight enemies, you can just get past them and reach the electrical generator section.

Dying Light 2 Metro Station and fast travel map

(Image credit: Techland)

Newell's Crossing metro - activate electrical generators to use. Waterside metro station - Infected, can only be entered at night, activate electrical generators to use. Peacekeeper base - activated once you reach the Peacekeeper's shipwreck base. Kings Williams Bridge metro - Renegades, activate electrical generators to use. VNC Tower metro - Renegades, activate electrical generators to use. Downtown court - Find to activate. Hayward Square metro - Infected, can only be entered at night, activate electrical generators to use. Holy Trinity metro - Find to activate. Main Terminal Station - Peacekeeper base unlocked in the story Cathedral metro - Infected, can only be entered at night, activate electrical generators to use. South Loop Metro - Infected, can only be entered at night, activate electrical generators to use.