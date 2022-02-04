Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay, and can you play between platforms?

Dying Light 2 crossplay has been a bit unclear for some, as the ability to play with friends on different consoles - or even variations of the same platform, like on PC, or PS4 to PS5 crossplay - isn't made apparent. So some have been wondering: does Dying Light 2 have crossplay between platforms, and if so, how does it work and what are the limitations of it? We'll explain everything you need to know about Dying Light 2 crossplay options in our guide below.

Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay?

(Image credit: Techland)

No, Dying Light 2 does not have crossplay for those interested in Dying Light 2 coop. This news was announced originally a couple of weeks ago in a Twitch Interview with Techland's lead designer Tymon Smektala, explaining that Dying Light 2 will have free cross-gen upgrades but no cross-gen co-op at launch, and that "at this moment it will not be available." There's been no comment on the availability of crossplay since that interview, and it's not currently available within the game itself now that it has launched.

It's also more limited than most crossplay systems. For example, not only can PS4 players not join up with players on Xbox, they can't currently play with those on the PS5 either! You are very much locked into playing with people on the same console as you, which may be frustrating if you and your friends are all exploring Villedor on different platforms.

Will Dying Light 2 get crossplay later?

(Image credit: Techland)

There's no official statement saying that Dying Light 2 will get crossplay in the future, so it's probably not wise to assume that it will. That being said, it's important to remember that practically all the official comments about the lack of Dying Light 2 crossplay have been followed by the addendum "at launch," meaning it's possible that we see this changed at some point in the future.

The reality is that while it has not been promised, nor have the official comments from Techland ruled it out yet. Considering Dying Light 2 "guarantees to expand the world for at least five years post-launch", we know that updates and changes to the game are scheduled for a long time to come, though their content is still unclear.

However, again, at time of writing there is no way to play Dying Light 2 crossplay and over different platforms.

