Tell the truth in Dying Light 2 Cheers or make a deal with Marco?

In the Dying Light 2 Cheers quest, you’ll have to make a decision whether to make a deal with Marco or tell the truth and save Julian, as part of the Meet the People of the Bazaar mission. While the outcome of your decision regarding Marco’s proposal won’t have world-shaking consequences on the overall story of Dying Light 2, it will add a little flavor and let you make a small mark on the game world. Here are your choices and their consequences for when Marco offers to make you a deal during the Cheers side quest in Dying Light 2.

Agree to the deal or tell the truth in Cheers!

(Image credit: Techland)

During the early stages, the Dying Light 2 Cheers mission will make you investigate whether a Bazaar vendor called Julian has poisoned water he’s been selling. It turns out, Marco, Julian’s water supplier, had his water poisoned when a zombie fell into one of his bathtubs. Marco explains that he left some of the contaminated water unattended to teach some water-thieving bandits a lesson, but it ended up making its way to the Bazaar, therefore leading to Julian being accused of selling poisoned water. At this point, Marco will propose a deal: he’ll offer you flour and some extra rewards, provided you don’t tell the Bazaar the truth about the water.

Agree to Marco’s deal

(Image credit: Techland)

Choosing to say, “Fine.”, and agreeing to Marco’s deal ends the side quest on the spot and Marco gives you some rewards – these might vary but we got 2250 Combat XP, 750 Parkour XP, five flour, and 250 money. You might be thinking you can play both sides and quickly run to the Bazaar to profess Julian’s innocence, but unfortunately, Dying Light 2 is one step ahead of you. While you can go back to the Bazaar to speak to Julian and his accusers, it seems like you can only double down and say that Marco’s water was clean, making Julian appear totally guilty in front of everyone. He is then taken away and you’ll later find him hanging within the Bazaar’s walls later.

Tell the truth to the people of the Bazaar

(Image credit: Techland)

However, deciding to tell the people of the Bazaar the truth causes Marco to fly into a boss-fight-worthy rage, and you’ve got to beat him in a fight to the death. Marco is quite a strong fighter, so don’t underestimate him either. Once Marco is sufficiently dead, you can loot his body to get some flour – although not as much as you would from accepting his deal – and some other rewards and XP. While opting for this path doesn’t seem to be as lucrative in terms of rewards, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that you have a clear conscience and didn’t let an innocent man get hanged! Cheers to that!