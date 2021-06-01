Call of Duty Warzone player channels inner Darth Vader to blow up a helicopter

A Call of Duty Warzone player has blown up a helicopter in a perfect Darth Vader fashion.

Posted to the official Call of Duty Warzone subreddit, the video shows a player seemingly blowing a helicopter up by using the Force. It starts by showing the player lying in wait as an unaware enemy climbs into the helicopter, while the audio clip of the emperor from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith saying, "you shall be known as Darth Vader" plays over the top of the game.

As the helicopter begins to ascend, the player activates a gesture, and shortly after a remote-controlled explosive that's attached to the helicopter is detonated, making this a masterclass in perfect timing. It's also a great little clip for fans of Star Wars and Call of Duty Warzone alike.

Call of Duty Warzone recently saw a purchasable Tracer Pack operator bundle on the in-game store that included a new gesture called 'Tight Squeeze'. It allows the player's character to reach out with a grip and then pull their hand back into a fist and tightening their grip. The gesture is inspired by Darth Vader making use of his Force abilities to choke someone, lining up perfectly with Emperor Palpatine's audio contribution.

Call of Duty Warzone is currently running its '80s Action Heroes bundle which has a playable Rambo operator skin and also a John McClane operator skin. We saw players having fun with a glitch that featured John McClane and a helicopter last week.

In addition, the map has a limited-time Nakatomi Plaza available directly from the Die Hard movie. Alongside that, the game is getting continued support, with cargo trucks being nerfed and the possibility of the lens flare effect being reduced.

Still wanting to find one of those nerfed cargo trucks? Here's our guide on where to find the trucks in Warzone solos.

