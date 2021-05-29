Where to find trucks in Warzone solos

If you want to know where to find a Warzone cargo trucks in solos we can help. The Warzone truck spawns have been nerfed in solos after dominating the end game and finding one is now a lot harder. These vehicles in Call of Duty Warzone are somewhat infamous, as solo players have used them to outlast the competition since they’re difficult to take down. While playing in team-based modes, the trucks are less viable because it doesn’t take much time to destroy one if a full squad works together. But in solos, the cargo trucks were so overpowered that the latest Warzone patch has nerfed their spawn rate from around 20 to only five per match.

In other modes such as duos, trios, and quads, the cargo truck spawn rate remains the same - but solo players who relied on Warzone cargo trucks to survive until the end of a match will likely have a more difficult time now. Prior to the nerf, in nearly every solo match, the final portion would come down to at least one player driving around in a Warzone truck while others did their best to combat it.

Still, you can utilize the cargo trucks while playing on Verdansk. There are several possible spawn points, but which trucks appear are random. In this guide, we’ll show you where most of the cargo truck spawns are, how to keep your truck alive during the final stages of a match, and how to take down a truck if you come across a pesky player who won’t seem to leave the vehicle.

Warzone Cargo Truck location map

(Image credit: Activision)

In the image above, you can see most of the possible Warzone cargo truck spawn points. It’s possible there are other locations, but from our testing, these are the hotspots where you’re most likely to find one, regardless of the mode you’re playing. However, just remember that solo matches have a significantly reduced Warzone truck spawn rate, so the vehicles will be hard to come by.

You’ll notice the fire stations are likely to have a fire truck, but aside from that, there isn’t much consistency in terms of their spawns across the map. One match, you might find two that spawn close to one another, but the next match could be totally spread out.

Either way, use the map above to get an idea of where to look when planning your route around a Warzone cargo truck in any mode - particularly solos, though.

How to keep a Warzone truck once you have one

(Image credit: Activision)

So, you managed to get into a Warzone cargo truck. Now what? Well, there are a few strategies, but the main idea if you’re simply looking to survive is to avoid high traffic areas. These are spots with lots of buildings, or anywhere in the center of the safe zone.

Typically, players who are sticking to the Warzone trucks will stay around the edge of the zone, while remaining close to the gas. This reduces the chances of encountering another enemy player. Alternatively, you can park your cargo truck near the edge of the map and then get out and hide close to it so the vehicle doesn’t show up as occupied on your enemies’ maps.

Depending on the zone, it’s also smart to weave in and around trees to use them as cover. In fact, taking cover behind any non-occupied building is a great strategy if you’re trying to avoid conflicts. Try to position yourself in such a way where enemy players can’t snipe you while you’re in the driver seat.

We also highly suggest throwing a trophy system on the hood of your vehicle. This Field Upgrade will suck up any projectiles, making you practically invincible to explosives. The thing is, the Warzone cargo truck is large, so it’s possible a projectile might still hit outside of the trophy system’s range - damaging the Warzone truck - but we still recommend picking one up if possible. Solo players tend to come equipped with RPGs and other explosives due to the abundance of players who like to use cargo trucks.

As a final tip, you might want to consider swapping out your Warzone truck for another one if yours becomes too damaged. This is obviously not easy since the amount of cargo trucks has been reduced, but it’s still something to keep in mind. For instance, if your truck is damaged and you see another one that isn’t too far out of the way, you might want to make your way towards it. Stick close by and then when the gas starts getting close (or if your truck takes more than half damage), jump out and get into the truck with full health.

How to take down a Warzone cargo truck

(Image credit: Activision)

There are just as many strategies for taking out a Warzone cargo truck as there are for surviving behind the wheel of one. Using regular bullets is actually a fantastic strategy as trophy systems can’t protect a truck driver from being shot. If you have an LMG or something else with some range, you can lay into a Warzone truck and take it down (or at least lower its health significantly). We highly recommend shooting at a cargo truck, at least during the earlier stages of a match because bullets do plenty of damage. Who knows, you might actually lower its health enough for an RPG or C4 to take it out, even if it’s by another player.

Speaking of bullets, while playing solos, it’s not a bad idea to bring an assault rifle with the Cavalry Lancer Barrel. This deals significantly more damage to vehicles, which will only help you when reaching those final portions of a match.

Likewise, players often bring RPGs, or other launchers such as the Cigma 2, Strela-P, JOKR, or PILA. The ones that can be free-fired such as the RPG or Strela-P are more practical since they work outside of the context of locking onto vehicles, but any of the aforementioned launchers will work on cargo trucks. Just keep in mind, you’ll likely need more than one rocket to take down a Warzone truck depending on the launcher you have, so make sure you keep an eye out for ammo.

Another great strategy is to use C4s against the Warzone cargo trucks. They don’t work as well as they used to since their throw distance was nerfed, but these can still be effective if you bait an enemy into it. Of course, Proximity Mines are great, too, but require a little more luck to get a kill with. And if the truck driver is using a trophy system, equipment or launchers won’t work.

The final strategy is to utilize a killstreak such as a Precision Airstrike or Cluster Strike against a cargo truck. These are also tougher to use because of the delay from when you call it in, to when it actually strikes down. It takes a few seconds in between, but you can lead your shot and try to predict where a truck driver will end up. During the final portions of a match, this can be effective since the zone will be much smaller, making it easier to predict a driver’s path. Also, trophy systems do not protect against killstreaks, so we highly recommend giving them a try.

